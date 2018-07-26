Football gossip: Perisic, Martial, Alderweireld, Vida, Morata

From the section

Manchester United still hope to sign Inter Milan's 29-year old winger Ivan Perisic and will only sell French forward Anthony Martial, 22, if the Croatian's services can be secured. (Mirror)

Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, remains a priority signing for Manchester United but the Londoners want £55m or Anthony Martial included in negotiations. (Independent)

Spurs owner Daniel Levy believes he can sign Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, for £20m. (Mirror)

Liverpool have no interest in signing Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, 29, despite being linked with the Croatia international. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea have told AC Milan to pay up to £62m if they want to sign 25-year-old Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea officials have travelled to Italy to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, 23, but are reluctant to meet his £40m valuation. (Times - subscription required)

Blues owner Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia will meet in Nice to discuss transfer targets. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona are ready to accept Everton's £27m bid for Colombia international defender Yerry Mina, 23. (Goal)

Everton's Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen, 25, is in talks with Werder Bremen over a £13m move. (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in signing Roma's 27-year-old French midfielder Maxime Gonalons for £10m. (Evening Standard)

West Ham are considering a move for former Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, 31, on a free transfer. (Foot365 via Sports Mole)

Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry is considering four managerial opportunities after Championship side Aston Villa decided to keep Steve Bruce as boss. (Mirror)

Brighton are close to signing 20-year-old Ecuadorian forward Billy Arce from Independiente del Valle. (Diario Expreso via Sport Witness)

Fenerbahce want to take Stoke's Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi, 26, on a season-long loan deal. (Takvim - in Turkish)

Derby are poised to sell Czech striker Matej Vydra, 26, to Leeds in an £11m deal, and will use the money to purchase Ipswich's 28-year old English striker Martyn Waghorn. (Sun)

Blackburn are to sign Chelsea's English midfielder Kasey Palmer, 21, on loan until the end of the year. (Sky Sports)

Rangers will look to sign Manchester City's English midfielder Kean Bryan, 21, if English attacking midfielder Josh Windass, 24, leaves Ibrox. (Mail)