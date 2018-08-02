European Championships 2018: Medal table & GB medallists

European Championships medals
More than 4,500 athletes will compete for medals in seven sports over 11 days
2018 European Championships on the BBC
Host Cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Keep track of all GB medallists and the medal table from the inaugural European Championships in the two host cities of Berlin and Glasgow.

There will be a total of 188 medal events across 11 days of competition.

Laura and Jason Kenny, Adam Peaty, Dina Asher-Smith, Max Whitlock and Alistair Brownlee are among the British athletes looking to win gold in their respective sports.

How many will GB win in these new Championships?

2018 medal table

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Russia 4004
2France 2204
=Ukraine2204
4Netherlands 2103
5Italy1416
6Great Britain 1326
7Switzerland 0112
8Norway0101
9Germany0044
10Belgium0011

GB medal winners

Saturday, 4 August

Silver

Rowing: Thomas Ford, Jacob Dawson, Adam Neill and James Johnston - men's fours

Rowing: - Anastasia Chitty, Katherine Douglas, Holly Hill, Rebecca Girling, Fiona Gammond, Holly Norton, Karen Bennett, Rebecca Shorten - women's eights

Friday, 3 August - 4 medals

Gold

Track cycling: Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans - women's team pursuit

Silver

Track cycling: Emily Kay - women's 10km scratch race

Bronze

Swimming: Hannah Miley - women's 400m individual medley

Track cycling: Ethan Hayter, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Charlie Tanfield - men's team pursuit

