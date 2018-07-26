London 2012 legacy events generate £130m - UK Sport

The London Stadium
The World Athletics Championship attracted a total crowd of 705,000 to the London Stadium

UK Sport says more than £130m has been generated in London by National Lottery and taxpayer-funded events following the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Last July's IAAF World Athletics Championships at the London Stadium led the way, bringing in £79m.

The Para-athletics World Championships, which took place last July, generated a further £28m.

More than 1.3m people have attended 25 Lottery-funded events in the capital.

The figures are only for events directly supported by UK Sport in London and do not include the many other events held at 2012 legacy venues, or those held in other parts of the country.

Other London-based events that have been supported include the 2013 Triathlon World Grand Final in Hyde Park, the 2016 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Lee Valley VeloPark and the 2016 European Aquatics Championships at the London Aquatics Centre.

Selected events 2013-date
DateEventEconomic Impact
September 2013Triathlon World Grand Final£6.78m
August 2015Euro Hockey£2.43m
March 2016UCI Track Cycling World Championships£3.2m
May 2016European Aquatics Championships£4.74m
July 2017IPC Para-athletics World Championships£28m
August 2017IAAF World Athletics Championships£79m

