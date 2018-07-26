Football gossip: Maguire, Rebic, Vida, Courtois, Milinkovic-Savic, Mina

From the section

Manchester United have told Leicester City they want to sign £65m-rated England defender Harry Maguire, 25. (Mirror)

United have made contact in the hope of signing Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old Croatia winger Ante Rebic. (Mail)

Liverpool have agreed a two-year deal with Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 29, but must meet Besiktas' £22m asking price. (A Spor - in Turkish)

Real Madrid have agreed terms with Chelsea's 26-year-old Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Mail)

Chelsea and Roma are competing to sign Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, 20, from Bayer Leverkusen. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea are monitoring Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with a view to making a move for the 23-year-old. (Independent)

Daniele Rugani's agent says the Blues are interested in the 23-year-old Juventus and Italy centre-back. (Radio Sportiva, via Goal)

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has travelled to Barcelona to continue negotiations for Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 23, and France full-back Lucas Digne, 25. (Mail)

Premier League newcomers Wolves have also made an enquiry to sign Mina from Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Wolves have made an £18m bid to sign Spanish winger Adama Traore, 22, from Championship side Middlesbrough. (Sun)

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign West Ham's Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, 28, for £10m. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Palace's 25-year-old Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha, is seeking to leave the club. (Standard)

Real Madrid may make an £89m move for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 31, to replace Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus. (AS - in Spanish)

Newcastle are close to signing Mainz's 26-year-old Japan striker Yoshinori Muto. (Kicker - in German)

Meanwhile, 23-year-old English midfielder Isaac Hayden reiterates his intention to leave the Magpies - despite turning out for the club in Tuesday's friendly against Hull City. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Ham and Fulham are interested in signing Lille's French right-back Kevin Malcuit, 26, on loan. (France Football - in French)

Scottish champions Celtic hope to secure the loan signing of 19-year-old Australia midfielder Daniel Arzani after he completes his permanent move to Manchester City from partner club Melbourne City. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers will earn up to £800,000 if Ipswich's 28-year-old English striker Martyn Waghorn signs for Derby County.(Daily Record)

Leeds have made an offer to sign Scotland full-back Barry Douglas, 28, from Wolves. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst says now is not the time for him to be talking to 25-year-old Denmark defender Jonas Knudsen about the player's long-term future. (East Anglian Daily Times)