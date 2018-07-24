European Championships 2018: BBC to broadcast inaugural event next month

Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine and Clare Balding will lead the television coverage

2018 European Championships on the BBC Host cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

The BBC will broadcast the first multi-sport European Championships next month across its television, radio and online platforms.

The inaugural event brings together the existing European Championships of athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, swimming and triathlon.

There will also be a new mixed-gender team golf competition, which will take place at Gleneagles in Scotland.

The 11-day event, hosted by Glasgow and Berlin, begins on 2 August.

'Stellar summer of free-to-air sport'

Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will lead up to 12 hours of daily TV coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, with Olympic gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Rebecca Adlington and James Cracknell forming part of the BBC's television commentary team.

BBC Radio 5 live will be live throughout the event, with coverage led by Sonja McLaughlan and commentary from Mike Costello, Allison Curbishley and Daley Thompson.

There will also be live coverage in the evenings on 5 live and 5 live sports extra, as well as regular updates and reports throughout the day.

BBC Sport's digital service will provide video streams, highlights, on-demand clips, a dedicated live text page and news stories on the website and app.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said the BBC broadcasting the event was "a brilliant way to continue the already stellar summer of free-to-air-sport".