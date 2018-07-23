Football gossip: Henry, Rugani, Willian, Nzonzi, Martial, Pulisic

From the section

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry, who is now on the Belgium coaching staff, has "verbally agreed" to take his first managerial role - replacing Steve Bruce at Aston Villa. (Daily Star)

Chelsea are preparing to make an improved £45m bid for Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, 23, having had an initial £36m offer rejected. (Goal)

Chelsea have rejected a third bid - for in excess of £55m - from Barcelona for Brazil winger Willian, 29. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are still interested in signing Sevilla's World Cup-winning midfielder Steven Nzonzi, 29, but are unwilling to meet the France international's £35m release clause. (France Football - in French)

Criticism and sympathy How the Mesut Ozil saga has divided German football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will consider selling French winger Anthony Martial, 22, for £50m but only to a club outside the Premier League. (Guardian)

Tottenham are hoping to recoup £30m by selling Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen, 24, and Spain forward Fernando Llorente, 33. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle are in talks to sign Deportivo La Coruna's Switzerland defender Fabian Schar, 26, who has a £3.5m release clause. (Daily Mail)

Everton want Barcelona defender Lucas Digne but have cooled their interest in Celtic's 21-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney. France international Digne, 25, is valued at £22m. (Liverpool Echo).

Premier League newcomers Fulham have made a £26m bid for Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 26. (Sun)

Spanish goalkeeper Fabri, 30, has had a medical at Fulham before a £5m move from Turkish side Besiktas. (Sky Sports)

West Ham and Leicester are both interested in Juventus' 25-year-old Italian midfielder Stefano Sturaro. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Real Madrid have made enquiries to sign Borussia Dortmund and USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, 19, who is valued at £60m. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs are interested in 20-year-old winger Ismaila Sarr. Rennes want £50m for the Senegal international. (Sun)

Sheffield United have made an enquiry about signing former England striker David Nugent, 33, from fellow Championship side Derby.(HITC)

West Brom are close to signing England youth midfielder Harvey Barnes, 20, on loan from Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)