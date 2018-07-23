Football gossip: Willian, Martial, Rojo, Fekir, Grealish, Kovacic

Chelsea are considering whether to accept a £65m bid from Barcelona for midfielder Willian, with Manchester United also keen on the 29-year-old Brazil international. (Mail)

The Blues remain interested in signing Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 22. (Talksport)

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic wants to leave the club to get more first-team football, with Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United interested in signing the 24-year-old Croatia international. (Marca)

Fulham have joined Lazio in showing interest in signing Borussia Dortmund's 27-year-old Germany winger Andre Schurrle, who has also been offered to Crystal Palace and Everton. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will meet the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward later this month over transfer targets. (Express)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 28, is the player most likely to make way if United manage to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire, 25, from Leicester City. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace and Fulham have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign English midfielder Jack Grealish and have contacted Aston Villa about a move in the past few days. (Mirror)

Villa boss Steve Bruce says 22-year-old Grealish will not be sold on the "cheap" after new investment in the Championship club. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool's chances of signing Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir look to have ended with claims in France that a deal for the 25-year-old will now not happen. (Express)

However, the Anfield club are set to hold talks with Turkish club Besiktas in the coming days over a move for Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 29. (Star)

Premier League newcomers Wolves are in talks to sign 31-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £6m this week. (Mail)

Liverpool's new Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker, 25, is set to make his first appearance for the club in a pre-season friendly against Napoli in Dublin on Saturday, 4 August. (Telegraph)

Newcastle have rejected attempt by West Brom to sign 27-year-old English striker Dwight Gayle on a season-long loan deal as part of a deal taking Venezuela forward Salomon Rondon, 28, the other way. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the club are interested in signing Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 28. (Sun)

Barcelona's Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 23, is set for a move to the Premier League with Everton the most likely destination. (Goal)

Everton manager Marco Silva has refused to discuss the signing of winger Richarlison, saying he must "respect" that the 21-year-old Brazilian remains a Watford player. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus have reportedly made a 30m euros (£26.8m) bid for Brazilian defender Alex Telles of Porto, but the Portuguese club are insisting on a 40m euros (£35.7m) release clause. (Football Italia)

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, 21, admits he does not know what the future holds for him at the Premier League champions. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Rafael Benitez is unlikely to resume contract talks with Newcastle United over an extension of his contract until after the transfer window shuts. (Chronicle)

Sheffield United have put in a £5m bid for Ipswich's 28-year-old English striker Martyn Waghorn. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says Scotland striker Ross McCormack, 31, and English defender Micah Richards, 30, who are among their highest earners, are a drain on the Championship club. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 24, was booed by fans when he took part in a televised golf challenge on the final day of The Open at Carnoustie in Scotland. (Sun)