Football gossip: Hazard, Maguire, Martial, Sommer, Cech, Slimani, Mignolet

Chelsea have told Real Madrid that they will not be bullied into selling 27-year-old Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard - even for £170m. (Mirror)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has warned his former manager Maurizio Sarri, who is now in charge at Chelsea, that there will be no further deals between the two clubs. (Goal)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is still keen on Leicester defender Harry Maguire and could offer £65m for the 25-year-old England international - but would first need to get rid of Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly or Chris Smalling. (Mail)

United are ready to trigger Anthony Martial's contract extension clause which will the 22-year-old French forward with them until 2020. (Mirror)

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 22, has told United manager Mourinho he is willing to play wherever he is required. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 29. (Express)

Roma are considering a move for Gunners keeper Petr Cech, 36, to replace Liverpool's new signing Alisson. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid have approached Chelsea over the possibility of taking French striker Olivier Giroud, 31, on loan. (Sky Sports)

Leicester will accept offers of around £18m for record signing Islam Slimani. The 30-year-old Algerian striker has been linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon. (Leicester Mercury)

Claude Puel insists Leicester have not received any offers for 31-year-old Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are yet to decide whether midfielders Douglas Luiz, the 20-year-old Brazilian, and Brahim Diaz, the 19-year-old Spaniard, will be with the squad for the coming season. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham remain strong frontrunners to land Aston Villa's Jack Grealish - despite lining up an offer worth only half of the 22-year-old midfielder's £20m valuation. (Sun)

New Liverpool signing Naby Keita was so impressed by manager Jurgen Klopp that the Guinean midfielder, 23, rejected moves to Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (Independent)

The Anfield club's Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, has emerged as a target for Barcelona as a replacement for back-up Jasper Cillessen. (Marca)

Everton are expected to finalise the £40m signing of 21-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford on Monday. (Liverpool Echo)

Manager Steve Bruce has reaffirmed his commitment to Aston Villa despite reports that Thierry Henry could be set to replace him. (Birmingham Mail)