Football gossip: Willian, Hazard, Neymar, Zaha, Icardi

Barcelona have launched a third bid to sign Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, 29, with an offer in excess of £55m. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are preparing to make an opening £112m offer for Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, says he is "speaking to Eden Hazard often" to try to keep his 27-year-old team-mate out of Real Madrid's clutches. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace have applied a £70m price tag to Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, who wants to leave the club and is being chased by Everton and Borussia Dortmund. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 26, has rubbished suggestions he is set to leave as Real Madrid step up their hunt for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Marca)

Everton have made a £22m bid for Barcelona's 25-year-old defender Lucas Digne, with boss Marco Silva believing the France international could be Leighton Baines' long-term successor at Goodison Park. (Mirror)

Sancho & co's German adventure Is Germany the future for the brightest young English players?

Aston Villa have placed Thierry Henry on a shortlist of candidates if the club's new Egyptian owners decide to replace Steve Bruce as manager. (Mail)

Arsenal's former England youth international Chuba Akpom is heading for the exit door with a £2m return to Belgian side Sint-Truiden the likeliest move for the 22-year-old forward. (Independent)

Inter Milan's 25-year-old Argentine forward Mauro Icardi is back on Real Madrid's radar as they look to restore strength following Cristiano Ronaldo's big move to Juventus. (Mail)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, is edging closer to a move to Tottenham with the transfer of the Englishman expected to be completed by early next week. (Mirror)

Roma have made a £31.3m offer to Bordeaux to sign Everton target Malcom with the future of the 21-year-old Brazilian to be decided in the next 24-48 hours. (Sky Sports)

Fulham look set to land Spanish keeper Fabri, 30, in £5m deal from Besiktas and have a £20m deal ready for Newcastle's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 23, who was on loan at the club last term. (Sun)

Newcastle's sale of Mitrovic will open up funds to seal a £16.5m deal for West Brom's 28-year-old Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon. (Star)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl Heinz Rummenigge has scotched reports Colombia's James Rodriguez, 27, is set to return to Real Madrid, and that £30m plus deal for Stuttgart's French defender Benjamin Pavard, 22, is in place. (ESPN)

Chelsea will swoop for Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 28 after expressing an interest in his team-mates, Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain, 30, and defender Daniele Rugani, 23. (Sun)

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has prioritised signing a winger and centre-back before the transfer window closes with AZ Alkmaar's 24-year-old Iranian international, Alireza Jahanbakhsh a target. (Argus)

AC Milan's Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic, 30, has refused his World Cup silver medal after being sent home from the tournament in disgrace. (Mirror)

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, 31, is a target for US second-tier club Las Vegas Lights despite the Jamaican's wage demands being prohibitive. (ESPN)