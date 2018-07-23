World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 16-22 July

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Alex Danson of England shoots at goal during the Pool B game between England and India of the FIH Womens Hockey World Cup at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre
London, UK, 21 July: Alex Danson shoots at goal during England's 1-1 draw with India at the start of their Women's Hockey World Cup campaign at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. (Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
CFA - HAMILTON, ON - JULY 19: Tre Mason #10 of the Saskatchewan Roughriders eludes a series of tackles against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a CFL game at Tim Hortons Field on July 19, 2018 in Hamilton, Ontario,Canada. The Roughriders defeated the Tiger-Cats 31-20. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Ontario, Canada, 19 July: Tre Mason of the Saskatchewan Roughriders eludes a series of tackles against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before going on to score a touchdown. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Runners pause as a Canada Goose flies to Monroe Harbor during the 2018 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago 5K at Grant Park (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Chicago, United States, 21 July: A Canada goose flies into the path of startled runners during the Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon at Grant Park. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon)
LE GRAND BORNAND, FRANCE - JULY 17: Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand and Team UnitedHealthcare Women / Malgorzta Jasinska of Poland and Movistar Team / Eri Yonamine of Japan and Team Wiggle High5 / Peloton / during the 5th La Course 2018 - by Le Tour de France a 112,5km women's race from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand 943m on July 17, 2018 in Le Grand Bornand, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Le Grand Bornand, France, 17 July: Riders in La Course, the one-day women's race organised by the Tour de France, ride past Lake Annecy. Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten of Mitchelton-Scott claimed victory in a dramatic finish from fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen of Boels Dolmans. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Wheelchair Tennis - NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Ymanitu Silva of Brazil plays a forehand during his match against Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain on day two of The British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships at Nottingham Tennis Centre on July 18, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Tennis Foundation)
Nottingham, England, 18 July: Ymanitu Silva of Brazil plays a forehand during his match against Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain on day two of the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships in Nottingham. Lapthorne won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. (Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Tennis Foundation)
Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie
Carnoustie, Scotland, 22 July: The crowds watch on as Francesco Molinari lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 147th Open Championship. Molinari produced a two-under final round of 69 to become the first Italian to win a major title. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Kare Adenegan of Great Britain celebrates victory after setting the new world record following the Women's T34 100m during day two of the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadiu
London Stadium, UK, 22 July: Great British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan crosses the finish line in the T34 100m at the Anniversary Games to set a new world record of 16.80 secs, shattering the record of 17.18 held by compatriot Hannah Cockcroft. (Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images)
Match between Germany v Italy at the 33rd LEN European Waterpolo Championships 2018 on 16 July 2018 in Barcelona. (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Barcelona, Spain, 16 July: Italy defeat Germany 14-1 in their Group A match of the the 33rd LEN European Waterpolo Championships in Barcelona. (Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Baseball - WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and National League celebrates with his manager Dave Martinez after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Washington, United States, 16 July: Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals celebrates with his manager Dave Martinez after winning the annual All-Star Home Run Derby. He beat Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs 19-18 by hitting nine homers in his final 50 seconds. ( Rob Carr/Getty Images)
X Games - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 19: Rob Adelberg of Australia practices for the Moto X Freestyle event during the ESPN X-Games at U.S. Bank Stadium on July 19, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Minnesota, United States, 19 July: Rob Adelberg of Australia practices for the Moto X Freestyle event during the ESPN X-Games at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (Sean M Haffey/Getty Images)

