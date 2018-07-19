Football gossip: Sterling, Wenger, Donnarumma, Navas, Fosu-Mensah, Shaqiri,

Manchester City will sell England forward Raheem Sterling in 12 months if the 23-year-old does not agree terms on a new contract. Sterling's current deal runs until June 2020 but City will not allow any of their key players to run down contracts. (Daily Mirror)

But Sterling, 23, fears his chances of earning the deal he wants with the Premier League champions have receded following his performances at the World Cup this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, 68, the is the top target for the Japan FA as they look for a new national manager. The Frenchman has said he wants to stay in the game. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have earmarked 19-year-old AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to their list of targets if 26-year-old Belgian Thibaut Courtois - a Real Madrid target - leaves Stamford Bridge this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 31, will stay and fight for the No 1 spot at Real even if the Spanish club sign Courtois. (AS)

Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, 23, will join Chelsea on a five-year contract worth £77,000 a week, with the Blues paying the Italian champions a fee of around £44.2m. (London Evening Standard)

'He can be above the stars' Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Pogba, Rooney & Manchester United

Leicester City have agreed a £12.5m fee with Liverpool for 25-year-old goalkeeper Danny Ward - and will meet with the Wales international in the next 24 hours. Ward is wanted by Leicester boss Claude Puel as competition for Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel, not as a replacement. (Daily Telegraph)

Valencia are keen to sign Manchester United's 20-year-old Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan with a view to a permanent signing. (Super Deporte)

Fulham have increased their offer for Espanyol's Spanish midfielder David Lopez, 28, from £13.41m to £17.88m. (El Mundo)

New Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri, the 26-year-old Switzerland forward, "never showed up" during Stoke City's relegation battle, claims Potters midfielder Charlie Adam. (Talksport)

Swansea City are in talks to sign Manchester City's 21-year-old Kosovo midfielder Bersant Celina in a deal worth up to £4m. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield United have made a record £5m offer for 28-year-old English striker Martyn Waghorn from Championship rivals Ipswich Town. (Daily Star)

United's Welsh striker Ched Evans, 29, is wanted on loan by Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town. (@SUFC_tweets)

Stoke City are close to agreeing a £10m fee with Huddersfield Town for 26-year-old English winger Tom Ince. (Daily Telegraph)

The Potters are also close to confirming two more arrivals - Aston Villa and Wales defender James Chester, 29, and West Brom's Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean, 29. (Stoke Sentinel)

Brentford's Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon, 27, has chosen to join Derby County over Leeds United and will sign a three-year contract. (Derby Telegraph)