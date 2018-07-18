Zoumana Bakayogo: Tranmere Rovers re-sign former Leicester City and Crewe defender

Zoumana Bakayogo previously made 128 league appearances for Tranmere

League Two club Tranmere Rovers have re-signed unattached defender Zoumana Bakayogo on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old former Leicester City man was at Crewe Alexandra for the past two-and-a-half seasons but was released by The Alex at the end of last term.

He previously played for Tranmere over four campaigns between 2009 and 2013.

"I'm really pleased to bring Zoom back. He has a fantastic attitude, is a great athlete and has fitted in really well," boss Micky Mellon told Rovers' website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.