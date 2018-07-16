Football gossip: Bale, Kovacic, Higuain, Golovin, Ings, Welbeck, Ospina

From the section

Manchester United are set to miss out on Gareth Bale, with the 29-year-old Wales forward expected to be told he is key to new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui's plans. (Metro)

Manchester City are unwilling to meet Real Madrid's £80m valuation of 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are discussing a £53m move for Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle and Celtic are interested in Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 24, who is valued at £18m by Cruzeiro. (Sun)

Monaco have made an offer to CSKA Moscow for 22-year-old Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who has also been linked with a £22m move to Chelsea.(Sport Express - in Russian)

Southampton have distanced themselves from reports they want Liverpool's 25-year-old English forward Danny Ings. (Daily Echo)

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is preparing to trim his squad - and the futures of England striker Danny Welbeck, 27, and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, 29, are in doubt. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is "going nowhere for four years" according to manager Roy Hodgson. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international is a target for Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester's Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa, 25, is being widely linked with a £40m move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. (Leicester Mercury)

Fenerbahce have made Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, a target as they look to further strengthen their squad. (Fanatik, via 90min)

Newcastle's English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 24, has no intention of leaving amid interest from other Premier League clubs. (Times - subscription required)

Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 24, has dropped a hint a move to Liverpool is still possible. (Metro)

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has played down links with Arsenal's Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal, 32. (Mundo Deportivo, via Football London)

Derby are close to signing England youth midfielder Mason Mount, 19, on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Fulham have made a £1.3m bid for Espanyol's Spanish goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez, 32. (Lacontra Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell Ivory Coast midfielder Jeremie Boga, 21, to Italian club Sassuolo for £3.5m. (Goal)

Former Southampton captain Jose Fonte, 34 is without a club as the Portugal defender's contract at Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang was terminated early. (Daily Echo)

Atletico Madrid have almost completed the signing of AC Milan and Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic, 30. (Marca - via Football Italia)

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, 31, is close to signing a deal to join A-League side Central Coast Mariners. (Telegraph)