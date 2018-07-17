BBC Sport - Octopush: Dunstable team explain underwater hockey before World Championships

Octopush - hockey with a difference

  Sport

BBC Sport visits Dunstable Underwater Hockey Club to find out more about the sport before the World Championships.

It is otherwise known as octopush, and four members of the Great Britain squad play in the mixed gender team in Bedfordshire.

The World Championships start in Canada on 19 July.

  Sport
