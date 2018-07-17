BBC Sport - Octopush: Dunstable team explain underwater hockey before World Championships
Octopush - hockey with a difference
- From the section Sport
BBC Sport visits Dunstable Underwater Hockey Club to find out more about the sport before the World Championships.
It is otherwise known as octopush, and four members of the Great Britain squad play in the mixed gender team in Bedfordshire.
The World Championships start in Canada on 19 July.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired