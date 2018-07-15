Football gossip: Milinkovic-Savic, Courtois, Shaw, Ronaldo, Cillessen

Chelsea are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The 23-year-old Serb has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)

Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the contract he has been offered by the Blues is "different than I can have" elsewhere. The 26-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Courtois says of Chelsea team-mate and compatriot Eden Hazard: "Wherever I go, Hazard must come along." Forward Hazard, 27, has also been linked with Real Madrid. (Evening Standard)

The title of best player in the world is being handed over... Mbappe will be collecting the Ballon d'Or in years to come... and share your team with friends...

Liverpool have made an offer for Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 29. (Mundo Deportivo, via Talksport)

England defender Luke Shaw, 23, is prepared to leave Manchester United as a free agent if he does not establish himself as Jose Mourinho's first-choice left-back this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton, Tottenham and Chelsea all want Boca Juniors' Colombian defensive midfielder Wilmar Barrios, 24. (TyC Sport, via HITC)

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas is open to Liverpool renewing their efforts to sign France attacker Nabil Fekir, 24. (Le10 Sport, via Liverpool Echo)

Besiktas have been offered West Ham's English striker Andy Carroll, 29, on loan. (Fanatik, via 90min)

Derby boss Frank Lampard is close to signing Liverpool's Welsh winger Harry Wilson, 21, on loan. (Mirror)

Everton are interested in Espanyol defensive midfielder David Lopez. The 28-year-old Spaniard is also a target for Valencia and Real Betis. (Mundo Deportivo)

​​Brighton are set to beat Porto to the signing of Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma, 21, from Ligue 1 side Lille. (Record, via 90min)

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 18, says he is not looking for a loan move next season in order to get first-team experience. (Manchester Evening News)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Serie A side were offered Cristiano Ronaldo before the 33-year-old Portugal forward joined Juventus from Real Madrid. De Laurentiis decided against signing Ronaldo because it would have "risked pushing the club towards bankruptcy". (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal)

Leicester City have signed English former Tottenham striker Ryan Loft, 20, on a two-year deal. (Sky Sports, via Leicester Mercury)