Football gossip: Higuain, Koulibaly, Pogba, Courtois, Shaw, Bale, Rodriguez

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has been offered to Barcelona, with his agent telling the Spanish club the Frenchman is unhappy with life under Jose Mourinho. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, is in advanced discussions with Real Madrid over a move to the Bernabeu. (HLN, via Sunday Express)

Chelsea have offered Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, to Juventus as they try to sign their Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain, 30. The Blues are also willing to sell 31-year-old striker Olivier Giroud just six months after buying the Frenchman from Arsenal. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw, 23, has rejected the chance to sign for Everton. (Sunday Times)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, will return to Real Madrid for pre-season training on Monday and expects key discussions over his future with new manager Julen Lopetegui. (Mail on Sunday)

Napoli are asking for £80m for 27-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly as they attempt to ward off Chelsea. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal's hopes of signing Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 24, have been given a lift after he was left behind from a pre-season trip with Barcelona. (Sport, via Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal want 21-year-old Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who impressed for Uruguay at the World Cup. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Star Sunday)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says English striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, could have a future at Anfield. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle's English midfielder Isaac Hayden, 23, has asked to leave the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Brighton are keen to sign Hayden. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Ham are looking to continue their transfer business this summer with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian forward Bernard, 25. (Ojoco, via 90min)

Cardiff City are interested in West Brom's Scotland winger Matt Phillips, 27, as are Middlesbrough and Newcastle. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell, 21, is wanted by Derby County. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are among a number of clubs trying to sign England Under-17 midfielder Dylan Crowe. The 17-year-old has the offer of a professional contract from Ipswich. (Goal)