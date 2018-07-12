Football gossip: Conte, Hazard, Willian, Alderweireld, Bale, Rebic

All change at Chelsea

Chelsea will pay manager Antonio Conte £9m in compensation after sacking the Italian to make way for Maurizio Sarri to take charge. (Mail)

Real Madrid are preparing a £150m bid to take Eden Hazard, 27, from Chelsea this summer. (Mail)

The Blues are battling with Paris St-Germain to sign AC Milan and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, 31. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea have received a second bid from Barcelona for Brazilian winger Willian, 29, worth £60m. (Mail)

No new keeper at Liverpool - more gossip

Tottenham are open to the prospect of selling 29-year-old defender Toby Alderweireld before the new Premier League season and will consider a deal with Manchester United. (Yahoo Sport)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has now ruled out a move for a new goalkeeper this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United target Gareth Bale, 28, will hold face-to-face talks with new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as he looks to clear up his future. (Sky Sports)

Jose Mourinho's side are also preparing a bid for Leicester's Harry Maguire, 25, but face having to pay £50m for the England centre-back. (Mail)

Eintracht Frankfurt would have to listen to offers for Ante Rebic, according to sporting director Fredi Bobic. The winger, 24, has been linked with Manchester United. (Sport 1 - via Metro)

​​Leicester City have turned to former Tottenham winger Iago Falque, 28, in their search for a new winger after the departure Riyad Mahrez. (Tutosport - via 90min)

West Ham target Felipe Anderson, 25, has flown into London as the Brazil midfielder nears a club record £50m move from Lazio. (Sun)

Tottenham look set to miss out on the signing of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the 23-year-old is intent on signing for Barcelona. (Sport - via Football London)

Fulham have joined Wolves in trying to sign Manchester City's Ukraine wing-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who could cost around £16m. (Telegraph)

Southampton will have to compete with Lazio for the signing of Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna, 23. (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace are keen on West Ham winger Michail Antonio and are considering a £15m bid. (Sky Sports)

West Ham and Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Sporting right-back Cristiano Piccini, 25. (Turkish Football)

Southampton are looking to loan out goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 30, after completing the signing of promising young keeper Angus Gunn, 22. (Daily Echo)

Everton are chasing Barcelona's Lucas Digne, 24, as well as his team-mate and fellow defender Yerry Mina, 23. (Mirror)

Everton defender Tyias Browning, 24, is seeking a loan move having spent last season with Sunderland. (Liverpool Echo)

​​Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has told the club that he wants to leave this summer to rejoin Galatasaray. (Milliyet - via 90min)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says the club will break their transfer record again this summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Jack Colback, 28, from Newcastle after the English midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground. (Northern Echo)