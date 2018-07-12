Football gossip: Toure, Fekir, Higuain, Anderson, Godin, Rabiot

West Ham have held talks with former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, but are thought to be reluctant to offer the 35-year-old Ivorian a contract. (Sun)

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus are expected to make Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, who has been linked with Chelsea, available for transfer this summer. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea have also emerged as favourites to sign Napoli's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City are still convinced Jorginho wants to join them, however.(Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea believe that bringing in former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will keep midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, his Belgium team-mate Thibaut Courtois, 26, and Brazil winger Willian, 29, at Stamford Bridge. (Sun)

Everton are trying to push through a £21m deal for Barcelona's Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 21. (Mirror)

Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, 24, has told Lyon he still wants to move to Merseyside, with the France forward urging the clubs to restart talks after the World Cup final. (Mirror)

The Reds face a battle to keep England youth international Rhian Brewster, 18, with the striker attracting interest from Paris St-Germain and Juventus as he stalls over signing a new deal at Anfield. (Sun)

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan says the Hammers are keen to add to their five summer signings as they remain in advanced talks with Lazio's Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson, 25. (Sky Sports)

The Hammers have been granted a work permit for Anderson as they prepare to break their transfer record in a deal worth around £40m. (Mail)

Rafael Benitez is adamant that Newcastle United want to keep Newcastle captain and English centre-back Jamaal Lascelles - despite West Ham being willing to pay £20m for the 24-year-old. (Northern Echo)

Cardiff are close to re-signing Liverpool and Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic, 22, on loan. (Football Insider)

West Brom are interested in signing English attacking midfielder Kemar Roofe, 25, from Leeds. (Birmingham Mail)

Juventus are looking to follow up the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo with a deal for Uruguay and Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin, 32. (Tuttosport via Sun)

The Italian champions have also held talks with Matteo Darmian's representatives as they look to sign Manchester United's Italy full-back, 28, for about £17m. (Talksport)

Nottingham Forest's 16-year-old English left-back Matthew Bondswell rejected Manchester United and Liverpool to join RB Leipzig. (Sun)

Barcelona are set to open talks with Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, who missed out on France's World Cup squad. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

The Spanish champions are also close to signing Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet, 23, with the Frenchman expected to join for about £31m. (Goal)

Millwall have received a £3m bid from Rangers for English defender Jake Cooper. (Sky Sports)

Sporting Lisbon have complained to Uefa about Wolves' signing of Portugal keeper Rui Patricio, and are asking for about £50m from the Premier League side in compensation. (Birmingham Mail)

Bournemouth are continuing talks with Leganes for Spanish left-back Diego Rico, 25. (Mail)