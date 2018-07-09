Football gossip: Coutinho, Hazard, Torreira, Mahrez, Ozil, Grealish, Balotelli

Paris St-Germain want to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, for 270m euros (£239m) to help keep fellow Brazilian Neymar at the club. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Forward Neymar, 26, wants striker Edinson Cavani to leave PSG, with Napoli a possible destination for the 31-year-old Uruguay international. (Sport)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already chosen Eden Hazard's squad number if the 27-year-old Chelsea and Belgium forward moves to the Bernabau. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Antonio Conte's brother has hinted that the Italian will remain as Chelsea boss for the coming season, amid speculation over his future. (Mirror)

Manchester City have agreed a £60m deal with Leicester for long-term target Riyad Mahrez, with the 27-year-old Algeria winger set to have a medical in the next 48 hours. (Mail)

Arsenal are in talks with Lorient about signing of 19-year-old France Under-20 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Sky Sports)

Sampdoria's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to have a medical at Arsenal on Monday before his proposed move to Emirates Stadium and the 22-year-old says he is looking forward to a "great opportunity". (Metro)

West Ham hope to sign 26-year-old England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is a free agent after leaving Arsenal, Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko, 28, from Borussia Dortmund and Corinthians' 26-year-old Paraguay centre back Fabian Balbuena. (Times - subscription required)

Mesut Ozil's father has urged the Arsenal midfielder to end his Germany career after the 29-year-old came in for criticism during a disappointing World Cup. (Bild, via Talksport)

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club are interested in re-signing 28-year-old Manchester United and Netherlands defender Daley Blind, who has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford. (Sky Sports)

Everton and West Ham have joined the Gunners in the race to sign Sevilla and France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, 29. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Arsenal's Spanish left-back Nacho Monreal, 32, is a target for La Liga side Real Sociedad. (Mirror)

New Derby manager Frank Lampard has come in with a last-minute bid for West Ham central defender Reece Burke with the 21-year-old Englishman set to move to Hull City.(Sun)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli is in Marseille in order to finalise a free transfer. The 27-year-old former Nice and Manchester City player has visited the French club's training complex as contract talks continue. (RMC Sport)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is keen to sign Burnley and Wales striker Sam Vokes, 28, but DR Congo forward Britt Assombalonga, 25, could be on his way out of the club. (Northern Echo)

Liverpool have no interest in signing Aston Villa's 21-year-old English midfielder Jack Grealish, who is linked with a move away from the Championship side. (Liverpool Echo)

The Reds have received loan offers from Norwich and Sheffield United for 18-year-old Wales forward Ben Woodburn. (Goal)

Former Sunderland, Aston Villa and Cardiff defender Kieran Richardson, 33, is training with West Brom as the Englishman looks to return to football after 18 months out. (Birmingham Mail)

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has been spotted in London with Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham all interested in signing the 26-year-old Ivorian. (Star)

Some of England's players could miss the start of the Premier League season because of the side's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. (Telegraph)