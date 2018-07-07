Football gossip: Wilshere, Fekir, Lozano, Messi, Hazard
West Ham have made a £17.5m bid for Borussia Dortmund's Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko, 28, who joined the German club last year for £23m. (Sky Sports)
The Hammers are also set to finalise their move for former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who is now a free agent, on Monday. (Mirror)
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas still believes French midfielder Nabil Fekir will line up for the club next season after the 24-year-old's move to Liverpool fell through. (Goal)
United States international Erik Palmer-Brown, 21, has been loaned from Manchester City to Eredivisie side NAC Breda for the new season. (ESPN)
Manchester United are ready to launch a £40m bid for PSV Eindhoven's 22-year-old Mexican striker Hirving Lozano in the coming days. (Tuttomercatoweb)
The Old Trafford club are still continuing to monitor 17-year-old Molde striker Erling Haaland, the son of Norway's former Manchester City and Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland. (Mail)
Barcelona star Lionel Messi could put a stop to Chelsea winger Willian coming to Manchester United, with the Argentine ace keen to link up with the 29-year-old Brazilian at the Nou Camp. (Manchester Evening News)
Several high-profile Chelsea stars returned to pre-season training on Saturday, against the reported wishes of manager Antonio Conte. (Metro)
Eden Hazard's younger brother Kylian has moved a step closer to leaving Stamford Bridge after the 22-year-old Belgian midfielder joined Dutch side VVV Venlo on trial. (Goal)
Rangers will have first refusal on any youngsters that are being sent out on loan by Liverpool after a deal put together by the respective managers Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp. (Sun)