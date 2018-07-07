Football gossip: Ronaldo, N'Zonzi, Kante, Payet, Zaha, Alcacer

Real Madrid want forward Cristiano Ronaldo to tell the club's fans he was not forced out of the Bernabeu if the Portugal captain moves to Juventus. (Mail)

Manchester United enquired about re-signing 33-year-old Ronaldo but were told there had been significant progress in talks about him moving to Juve. (Independent)

Paris St-Germain are willing to pay more than £100m for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27. (Goal)

West Ham would be open to Marseille's French attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet returning to the London Stadium if he lowers his wage demands. The 31-year-old left the Hammers in acrimonious circumstances 18 months ago. (Mirror)

Jack Wilshere has started a medical at West Ham as the Hammers look to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a free transfer from Arsenal on a three-year contract and a package worth £5m. (Times - subscription required)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has turned down a new £120,000-a-week pay deal with the Eagles. Tottenham, Everton and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sun)

Manchester United have eight centre-backs on their transfer shortlist and may have to pay out a club record fee to have a chance of signing most of them. (Express)

Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla and France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The 29-year-old previously played for Blackburn and Stoke. (Sky Sports)

Everton have expressed their interest in signing Barcelona and Spain striker Paco Alcacer, 24. (Sport)

Southampton's Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie, 27, looks set to return to former club Feyenoord. (Sun)

Saint-Etienne have upped their offer for Sunderland's Tunisia forward Wahbi Khazri, 27, amid competition from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila, 28, could be on his way back to England. The Frenchman, who currently plays for Saint-Etienne, is wanted by Fulham and Crystal Palace. (Talksport)

Wolves have made a club record £16m offer for Manchester City's Ukraine left wing back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 21. (Sky Sports)

West Brom boss Darren Moore wants to sign Brentford and Saint Kitts and Nevis midfielder Romaine Sawyers, 26, if Belgium international Nacer Chadli, 28, leaves The Hawthorns this summer. (Express & Star)

Midfielder Arthur Melo, 21, has announced he is leaving Brazilian side Gremio to join Barcelona immediately, with the Spanish champions set to exercise their option to purchase him. (Reuters)

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia says manager Steve Bruce retains his "support" but that players will have to be sold to meet financial fair play rules. (Mirror)

Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are among a number of former players who will play in a tribute match for former Celtic,Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller, who died aged 36 in February. (Mail)