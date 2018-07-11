European Championships 2018: BBC TV, radio & online coverage, plus key events

Commonwealth heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the athletics event in Berlin

2018 European Championships on the BBC Host Cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

The BBC has live coverage of the inaugural European Championships, running from 2-12 August in Glasgow and Berlin.

The first edition of the new multi-sport competition will have more than 4,5000 of the continent's best athletes competing in seven sports.

Aquatics events, rowing, gymnastics, cycling, triathlon and golf will take place in Glasgow, while Berlin hosts athletics.

Olympic stars such as Adam Peaty, Laura and Jason Kenny, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Max Whitlock and Alistair Brownlee are set to compete for Great Britain.

How to follow on the BBC

There's live TV coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and the BBC Sport app. There is also extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Live action of each session will be available in the UK via mobile, tablet and desktop, with highlights of key events clipped up to download each day.

Coverage times and key events

All times BST. Event and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 2 August

There are no medals up for grabs but there will be qualifying in rowing, gymnastics and track cycling, meaning we could see the likes of four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

Friday, 3 August

Gold medals: 11 in cycling, swimming and synchronised swimming.

17:00 - Swimming: Women's 400m individual medley

Home favourite Hannah Miley is out for revenge against team-mate Aimee Willmott, who pipped her to Commonwealth gold in this event in April.

Miley's first senior title came in this event at the European Championships in 2010, and the Scot also won gold at Glasgow 2014.

18:45 - Track cycling: Women's team pursuit & 20:13 - Men's team sprint

The women's team pursuit sees four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny looking for her first major gold medal since the birth of her first child, Albie, last summer.

Her husband Jason Kenny will be doing the same in the men's team sprint. The six-time Olympic gold medallist secretly retired after the 2016 Olympics - but reversed his decision before making it public.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two

Further coverage: 09:00-19:30, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, Uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.

Saturday, 4 August

Gold medals: 18 in rowing, gymnastics, cycling, swimming and cycling.

12:30 - Rowing: Men's quadruple sculls

The men's coxless four is usually GB's flagship boat but British sculling is enjoying a purple patch at the moment, and the men's quadruple sculls look to be the best hope of gold. Peter Lambert suffered a back injury just before the race at last year's World Championships. Even with a last-minute reshuffle, they took silver - but they will want gold in Glasgow.

15:54 - Track cycling: Women's points race

Great Britain have a wealth of talented cyclists to pick for this race, and may well opt for Elinor Barker. The Welsh rider won the Commonwealth points title in April, and is also a former world champion in the discipline, having taken gold in Hong Kong in 2017.

17:13 - Swimming: Men's 100m breaststroke

Olympic champion Adam Peaty bids to extend his four-year unbeaten run in this event. Four is the magic number for Peaty in a European context given that he won four gold medals in Berlin in 2014 and in London two years later.

The number in Peaty's mind in this race will be 56 - referring to Project 56, the 23-year-old's much-publicised aim to take his own world record below 57 seconds. Team-mate Ross Murdoch won silver behind Peaty in this race at London 2016 so will want to be on the podium again on home soil in Scotland.

19:42 - Track cycling: Women's individual pursuit

Great Britain have not yet confirmed who will ride which race in the track cycling but it will be a surprise if Katie Archibald does not get the chance to win a fifth straight European title in this event.

The Scot won the Commonwealth title in April although her season since then, in her words, has "gone a bit pants" after she broke her collarbone in the Tour de Yorkshire road race in May.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-18:40, BBC One; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

Further coverage: 09:00-12:30 & 13:30-15:00, swimming and track cycling, BBC Red Button & & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.

Sunday, 5 August

Gold medals: 24 in rowing, cycling, synchronised swimming, gymnastics and swimming.

12:30-16:00 - Cycling: Women's road race

Expect Dutch dominance here. The Netherlands can call on the likes of Anna van der Breggen, the Olympic and European champion in 2016, and Marianne Vos, one of the best cyclists of all time. Dani Rowe, Vos' team-mate at domestic level and a London 2012 gold medallist on the track, is the Briton charged with taking them on. She won a Commonwealth bronze medal in the road race in April.

14:30 - Gymnastics: Women's uneven bars

The European Championships have thrown up mixed fortunes for Britain's Becky Downie. The 26-year-old won two golds and a silver between 2014 and 2016, but at last year's event in Romania she damaged ligaments when she dislocated her elbow - Glasgow marks her first major competition since.

She says her target is just to get through her routine, but team-mate Georgia-Mae Fenton may have bigger aims, having won the Commonwealth title in April.

17:20 - Swimming: Men's 100m freestyle

Duncan Scott became the first Scottish swimmer to win six medals at a single Commonwealth Games in April - and his solitary gold came in the 100m freestyle. The French are traditionally strong in this event - winning the title in 2008, 2010 and 2014 - and they have the fastest swimmer in the field this year in Mehdy Metella.

Network coverage: 09:00-19:00, BBC Two; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

Further coverage: 10:55-16:00 & 19:00-19:30, swimming and cycling road race, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.

Monday, 6 August

Gold medals: 14 in synchronised swimming, diving, cycling and swimming.

17:00 - Swimming: Women's 200m butterfly

Welsh swimmer Alys Thomas provided one of the feelgood stories of April's Commonwealth Games when she emerged from obscurity to win the 200m butterfly title at the age of 27.

Her winning time was over three seconds faster than she managed when she was eliminated at the semi-finals of last year's World Championships, her major international debut. It puts her a narrow second in the 2018 world rankings behind Germany's reigning champion Franziska Hentke.

18:08 - Swimming: Men's 200m breaststroke

Prepare yourself for a large dose of Glasgow 2014 nostalgia as Ross Murdoch attempts to defend his European title in the same pool where he made his senior breakthrough. Murdoch's surprise Commonwealth gold, upstaging heavy home favourite Michael Jamieson, was one of the moments of the Games four years ago.

Fellow Briton James Wilby took Commonwealth gold in April.

19:18 - Track cycling: Men's individual sprint

Jason Kenny is the two-time Olympic champion but there is a new kid on the block in the shape of Jack Carlin. Cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy reckons Scot Carlin could be one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics, and the 21-year-old has already reached the individual sprint final at the World Championships this year.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two

Further coverage: 09:00-22:00, Live coverage including synchronised swimming and track cycling, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online.

Tuesday, 7 August

Gold medals: 21 in synchronised swimming, cycling, diving, swimming and athletics.

09:30-11:15 - Cycling: Women's mountain bike

Annie Last's mountain biking silver at the 2017 World Championships was a first global medal for a British female at that level, and in April she took gold as England won their first Commonwealth Games medals in the women's event. However, it will not be easy - five of the six medallists from the 2017 World Championships and the Rio Olympics a year earlier were European.

16:50 - Swimming: Men's 50m butterfly

Britain's world champion Ben Proud takes on the new world record holder, Ukraine's Andriy Govorov, in what should be a thrilling race.

20:30 - Athletics: Women's 100m final

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is attempting the 100m-200m double in Berlin in an eye-catching year during which she has lowered her British record in the shorter sprint. Asher-Smith is the European champion over 200m and both events in Germany are expected to be a fascinating battle with two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

20:50 - Athletics: Men's 100m final

If Asher-Smith delivers 20 minutes earlier, Britain could well be celebrating a sprint double. GB's Zharnel Hughes is the joint-fastest man in Europe this year, along with France's Jimmy Vicaut. Two-time British champion Reece Prescod reached the World Championships final in London last summer and said earlier this year that "British sprinting is as good as any in the world right now". Now is the time to prove it.

Network coverage: 08:30-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-18:00, BBC One; 18:00-20:00, BBC Two; 20:00-21:00, BBC One

Radio coverage: 19:00-22:30, BBC Radio 5 live

Further coverage: 07:30-22:00, Mountain bikes, diving and synchronised swimming, BBC Red Button & 07:35-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.

Wednesday, 8 August

Gold medals: 17 in swimming, cycling, diving and athletics.

16:48 - Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke

Can Adam Peaty bounce back from his first defeat in four years in the 50m breaststroke at April's Commonwealth Games?

17:39 - Swimming: Women's 200m individual medley

Britain's Rio 2016 silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor goes head to head with one of the sport's biggest global stars - three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

Network coverage: 08:30-15:15, BBC Two; 15:15-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two

Radio coverage: 19:00-22:30, BBC Radio 5 live

Further coverage: 09:00-12:00 & 13:00-16:00, cycling, swimming and diving, BBC Red Button & 08:30-21:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.

Thursday, 9 August

Gold medals: 17 in swimming, diving, triathlon and athletics.

09:30 - Swimming: Women's 10km

Britain's two-time Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin makes an intriguing major championship open water debut. Carlin has opted to switch disciplines for Tokyo 2020, after winning 400m and 800m freestyle silver in the pool in Rio. However, her build-up for the event in the waters of Loch Lomond has been disrupted by pneumonia.

13:15 - Triathlon: Women's race

Can a British team which includes the last two European champions, Jessica Learmonth (2017) and India Lee (2016), plus the 2013 world champion Non Stanford, deliver the goods? Or will the likes of London 2012 gold medallist Nicola Spirig of Switzerland claim a sixth European title at the age of 36?

20:50 - Athletics: Men's 200m final

Adam Gemili bids to repeat his European triumph from 2014 alongside team-mate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, fourth at last year's World Championships. Ramil Guliyev of Turkey took the world crown in London and is favourite for this title - he has run the top three times in Europe this year and is the only man to break 20 seconds.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-20:00, BBC Two; 20:00-21:00, BBC One

Further coverage: 09:30-16:15 & 18:15-19:00, Swimming and diving, BBC Red Button & 09:00-22:00, uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.

Friday, 10 August

Gold medals: 12 in diving, triathlon and athletics.

13.30 - Diving: Men's synchro 3m springboard

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears are the reigning Olympic champions and successfully defended their Commonwealth title earlier this year. Now they're looking to regain the European title they won in 2016.

19.20 - Athletics: Women's heptathlon, 800m (final event)

After winning Olympic gold in 2016 and the world title last year, Belgium's Nafi Thiam needs European glory in Germany to complete the outdoor major championship set. For Katarina Johnson-Thompson, victory in Berlin would make 2018 a triple celebration after world indoor gold in March and the Commonwealth title in Australia in April. Who will be celebrating a hat-trick in Berlin?

20:35 - Athletics: Men's 110m hurdles

Britain's Andrew Pozzi will attempt to add the outdoor European title to the world indoor crown he won in Birmingham in March. He'll have his work cut out, however, given the form of two-time European champion Sergey Shubenkov, who will be one of 30 Russian athletes taking part as neutrals, with the country still banned from competing in the sport as a team over evidence of state-sponsored doping.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.

Further coverage: 08:05-22:00 BBC Red Button & 08:05-22:00 uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.

Saturday, 11 August

Gold medals: 20 in athletics, cycling, swimming, gymnastics, diving, golf, triathlon and athletics.

10:15-18:15 - Golf: Mixed team event

The famous Gleneagles golf course offers a glimpse into the future with a mixed team gold medal on offer with teams of two men and two women joining forces on the PGA Centenary Course. Britain look a good bet to challenge given they have four-time major winner Laura Davies and 2017's European number one Georgia Hall among their number.

17:35 - Triathlon: Mixed team relay

Great Britain failed to finish on the podium for the first time in four editions of the European Championships last summer. But with 2013 world champion Non Stanford and two-time Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee included in a high-class British squad, the signs look good for a return to form in Glasgow.

21:50 - Cycling: Women's BMX finals

Britain's Beth Shriever is hoping to turn world junior gold in 2017 into a spot on a senior podium in Glasgow. Shriever will take confidence from a senior victory in May's UCI BMX World Cup series round in Zolder. However, she is up against Dutch sisters Laura and Merel Smulders, who took a one-two at June's World Championships in Baku.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-16:30, BBC One; 16:30-17:30, BBC Two; 17:30-21:00, BBC One

Radio coverage: 19:30-21:00, BBC Radio 5 live

Further coverage: 08:00-22:00, Golf, diving and open water swimming, BBC Red Button & 08:00-22:00 uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.

Sunday, 12 August

Gold medals: 22 in athletics, diving, swimming, golf, cycling, gymnastics and athletics.

12:00 - Cycling: Men's road race

Mark Cavendish heads to Glasgow looking to salvage a major title after his 2018 Tour de France ended early, and without an addition to his 30 stage wins. The Tour carried on and three-time world champion Peter Sagan continued his sprinting dominance - the Slovak claiming three stage victories and a sixth green jersey. If Sagan has recovered from a high-speed crash on stage 17 he'll be a tough man to beat on the streets of Glasgow.

15:00 - Gymnastics: Men's pommel horse

Olympic and world champion Max Whitlock will be aiming to reclaim the European title - and in the process gain revenge for the shock defeat he suffered at the Commonwealth Games, where he was pipped to the gold by Irish teenager Rhys McClenaghan.

19:00 - Athletics: Women's 1500m

After an Achilles injury ended her chances of doubling up over 800m and 1500m, this is Laura Muir's sole shot at European glory. The Briton has already celebrated academic success this year - she is now a qualified vet.

But Berlin is all about her first senior triumph on an outdoor track, with all her major medals so far coming indoors.

Network coverage: 08:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-17:00, BBC One; 17:00-18:30, BBC Two; 18:30-21:00, BBC One

Radio coverage: 19:30-20:30, BBC Radio 5 live

Further coverage: 07:30-21:00, Golf, diving, open water swimming and road cycling, BBC Red Button & 07:30-21:00 uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV and online.

