Football gossip: Wilshere, Jorginho, Laporte, Ronaldo, Buffon

West Ham are close to signing Jack Wilshere, who is a free agent after leaving Arsenal. The Hammers have offered the 26-year-old a three-year deal worth £100,000 a week. (Sun)

Manchester City are a step closer to completing the signing of Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26, after Napoli confirmed the arrival of his replacement Fabian Ruiz, 22. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 24, is considering switching his international allegiance to Spain after he was left out of France's World Cup squad. (Manchester Evening News)

The terms of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus were agreed during a meeting between Real president Florentino Perez, his assistant Jose Angel Sanchez and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes on Wednesday night. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Facebook are in talks with Ronaldo over a $10m 13-episode reality TV series. (Variety)

Paris St-Germain will reportedly announce the signing of legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, on Monday. (Le Parisien - in French)

Manchester United are ready to reward England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 25, with a bumper new contract despite him only signing a new four-year deal in April. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain want to sign Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer. The Blues want £100m for the 27-year-old but have lined up Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, 21, as a potential replacement. (Goal)

Tottenham are favourites to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is waiting to exploit the Championship club's financial troubles. (Mirror)

Maurizio Sarri is expecting to finally be announced as Antonio Conte's replacement as Chelsea boss at the start of next week. (Mail)

Premier League newcomers Fulham have joined the race to sign Celtic and Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata, 27. (Sun)

Everton have rejected a £12m bid from RB Leipzig for forward Ademola Lookman, 20. (Mirror)

Wigan are offering a return to football for former Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson, 30. The Republic of Ireland international is training with the Latics. (Sun)

Derby have rejected interest from Brighton in goalkeeper Scott Carson, 32. (Derby Telegraph)

Leeds defender Tyler Denton, 22, is set to go out on loan to Peterborough. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Millwall are not interested in selling 23-year-old defender Jake Cooper with Rangers reportedly interested. (Sky Sports)