papers

  • From the section Gossip
The Mail on Sunday leads on England's Harry Kane saying they are not scared of penalty shootouts
The Mail on Sunday leads on England's Harry Kane saying they are not scared of penalty shootouts
The Sunday Telegraph leads on France beating Argentina and says Dele Alli will be fit for England when they face Colombia on Tuesday
The Sunday Telegraph leads on France beating Argentina and says Dele Alli will be fit for England when they face Colombia on Tuesday
The Sunday Express leads on Harry Kane saying facing Colombia is England's moment of truth
The Sunday Express leads on Harry Kane saying facing Colombia is England's moment of truth
The Star also leads on Kane's rally cry
The Star also leads on Kane's rally cry

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired