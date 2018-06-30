papers 30 Jun From the section Gossip Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/44671285 Read more about sharing. The Mail on Sunday leads on England's Harry Kane saying they are not scared of penalty shootouts The Sunday Telegraph leads on France beating Argentina and says Dele Alli will be fit for England when they face Colombia on Tuesday The Sunday Express leads on Harry Kane saying facing Colombia is England's moment of truth The Star also leads on Kane's rally cry