Saturday's back pages 29 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/44665192 Read more about sharing. The Daily Star lead on England's forthcoming World Cup fixture with Colombia The Guardian points to the fact penalty shootouts will now be a factor as the World Cup knockout stages begin The Sun quotes manager Gareth Southgate stating he has thought about shootouts ever since missing a key penalty in 1996 The Daily Mirror claims Colombia's players will target England striker Harry Kane The Independent covers England defender Harry Maguire defending Southgate's choice to rest players against Belgium