Football gossip: Willian, Mignolet, Tierney, Griezmann, Candreva, Tufan

Chelsea have turned down a £50m offer from Barcelona for 29-year-old Brazil midfielder Willian. (Mail)

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, will hold talks with Liverpool at the end of Belgium's World Cup campaign as he seeks to find out whether he will have first-team opportunities next season. (Guardian)

Everton are preparing to bid £25m for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, 21. (Telegraph)

Everton have made a new offer for 29-year-old Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida and are prepared to let 25-year-old midfielder Davy Klaassen move in the opposite direction. (AMK Spor via Sport Witness)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has been told the club cannot even afford free transfers while they are in financial crisis. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 27, says he wants to end his career playing in the MLS by the time he is in his early 30s. (Le Figaro - in French)

Former England boss Sam Allardyce says England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, should leave Chelsea as soon as he can if he is not guaranteed a place in the team. (Star)

Manchester City's Phil Foden shared an image of his latest fishing catch on Instagram on Friday

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 20, has no desire to join Valencia despite the Spanish club showing interest. (Sport Witness)

Former QPR left-back Jack Robinson, 24, who is a free agent after turning down the offer of a new contract, is a target for Nottingham Forest. (Nottingham Post)

Brighton have made a third bid for Reading's 25-year-old defender Liam Moore, believed to involve an increased up-front payment of £8m. (Sky Sports)

West Ham are in talks with Inter Milan over signing 31-year-old winger Antonio Candreva. (TuttoMercatoWeb via Express)

Fulham will press to complete the permanent signing of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 23, from Newcastle United. (Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down the prospect of signing 25-year-old Liverpool forward Danny Ings. (Star)

Stoke City are keen on Everton central defender Ashley Williams, 33. (Guardian via HITC)

Bolton are in talks with midfielder Jack Rodwell, 27, after his contract at Sunderland was cancelled. (Sun)

Highly rated 16-year-old forward Ben Knight is set to leave Ipswich and join Manchester City in a £1m deal next week. (East Anglia Daily Times)

Crystal Palace face competition from London rivals Fulham to sign 23-year-old Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan. (Football London)

Former Tottenham winger Jermain Defoe says he would "love" to see Real Madrid and former Spurs forward Gareth Bale return to the Premier League. Defoe believes Bale, 28, has possibly "had enough" of life at Real and wants to come back to England. (Sky Sports)