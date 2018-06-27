Football gossip: Grant, Rooney, Jorginho, Hodgson, Rebic, Elyounoussi

Manchester United are ready to sign 35-year-old Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant. The former England Under-21 player will be used as reserve to David de Gea and Sergio Romero. (Telegraph)

Everton's former England captain Wayne Rooney, 32, will sign a two-year deal with DC United in the next 36 hours. (Sky Sports)

Jorginho's agent claims Napoli's Italy midfielder, 26, is close to finally completing his long-awaited £43m move to Manchester City. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace have offered manager Roy Hodgson a new contract that would keep him at the club until 2020. (Sky Sports)

Everton are keeping an eye on Croatia's World Cup forward Ante Rebic. The 24-year-old plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Mirror)

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Basel and Norway forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, 23. (NBC)

The Saints are also interested in signing Manchester City's English goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 22, in a deal that could reach £15m. (Mail)

Manchester City will not be activating the buy-back clause in the contract of Huddersfield's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, 27. (Manchester Evening News)

Cardiff City have moved to beat West Brom to the £9m signing of Bristol City's English forward Bobby Reid, 25. He will be joined at the Premier League newcomers by QPR's English goalkeeper Alex Smithies, 28, as he looks to complete his £3.5m move. (Mail)

Argentina and West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini, 25, says he expects to recover from his knee injury by the start of 2019. (Fox Sports)

Liverpool have signed England youth international striker Bobby Duncan, 17, from Manchester City. Duncan is the cousin of former Reds midfielder Steven Gerrard. (Liverpool Echo)

Sheffield United's Wales midfielder David Brooks, 20, is set for a move to Bournemouth. (Sky Sports)