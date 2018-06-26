Football gossip: Fellaini, Rugani, Grealish, Asensio, Bonucci, Mooy

Chelsea have made a £35m move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, 23. The club hope the Italy international will be Maurizio Sarri's first signing as manager. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will make an announcement on his future on 1 July. The Belgian, 30, has not agreed terms with the club over a new deal. (Manchester Evening News)

Jack Grealish, 22, is ready to quit Aston Villa this summer to return to Premier League, with Tottenham lead the race for the English attacking midfielder. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are considering selling Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio, 22, to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian playmaker Neymar, 26. Liverpool are interested in signing Asensio. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal close to signing Borussia Dortmund's Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 30, and remain in talks with Freiburg for Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, 22. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are monitoring AC Milan's Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, 31. (Yahoo)

Who needs what to qualify? World Cup group permutations

Manchester City are considering a move to re-sign Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, 27, from Huddersfield Town. City have a £20m buy-back option, while Everton, West Ham United and Southampton are also weighing up a move for Mooy. (ESPN)

Liverpool will assess 23-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi over the next few weeks and give him a chance to prove himself at the club. Origi spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolves have turned down a £12m bid from Fulham for 24-year-old Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro. (Sky Sports)

West Brom will not allow English defender Craig Dawson to leave the club cheaply. The Baggies rejected a £12m bid from West Ham for the 28-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Stoke City are closing on a deal for West Brom's Republic of Ireland winger James McClean, 29, after improving on their opening £4m bid. (Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to help Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds by loaning him some of his top young stars. (Sun)

Sporting Lisbon will sack new manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, just days after his appointment. (Record)