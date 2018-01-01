BBC Sport privacy notice

When you contribute to the BBC, we may use your contribution in our programmes or content, but we cannot promise to use everything that we receive.

Your trust is very important to us. So the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information.

BBC Sport can only accept comments from persons aged 16 years and above.

What will we collect and how will we use it?

If you have contacted us via the BBC Sport Contact Page with a question or to report a fault, your comments may be forwarded to people within the BBC with the relevant knowledge to provide an answer. Your personal data will not be shared with third parties. For editorial reasons and regulatory compliance, we will keep your data for up to [30 days].

If you have contacted us via the BBC Sport Contact Page, via text message or via social media, to add information to a story, your comments, along with your name, may be published unless you indicate that they are not for publication. The BBC will only use your personal data provided for the purposes of the programme or content, to verify your contribution, and should we need to get in touch with you. The personal data will be your name and contact details, or social media account name (depending on how you contact us) and any personal data you choose to give us within the content of your contribution. For editorial reasons and regulatory compliance, we will keep your personal data for up to [30 days].

The BBC is the 'data controller' of this information. This means that the BBC decides what your personal information is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal information is the public interest in the BBC producing journalistic content.

Your data is shared securely with companies who provide services to the BBC in order that we can receive and process your contributions. Those companies are: [IMI Mobile] for text message and social media contributions. We do not share your data or contributions with any other third parties.

Contributions sent to the BBC through other third-party social media services, third-party messaging services, or email are also subject to the terms and conditions of the service you choose to use, and you should refer to their privacy policies for how they process your data and their individual retention policies.

Your rights and more information

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or you wish to find out about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. You will also be able to find out more information about how the BBC processes your information. If you wish to exercise your data protection rights in relation to the personal data we hold about you, please visit this page to find out more: http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy/what-are-my-rights/

If you raise a complaint with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information, you are also entitled to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which can be contacted at: https://ico.org.uk/concerns/