Football gossip: Wilshere, Hazard, Ritchie, King, Mahrez, Aguero, Sarri

West Ham are only willing to offer English midfielder Jack Wilshere a one-year contract because they have reservations over the fitness of the 26-year-old whose Arsenal contract expires this summer, putting a move in doubt. (Sun)

Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, was offered to Real Madrid before the Champions League final in May. (Marca)

New Everton boss Marco Silva could get rid of four Everton stars - French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 28, Congo winger Yannick Bolasie, 29, Wales defender Ashley Williams, 33, and former England striker Wayne Rooney, 32. (Star)

Newcastle and Scotland winger Matt Ritchie, 28, is ready for a return to Bournemouth,with Norway striker Josh King, 26, going the other way. (Sun)

Riyad Mahrez's proposed move from Leicester to Manchester City is being held up because the Algeria midfielder, 27, wants a pay-off from the Foxes before leaving. (Sun)

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, 30, has revealed that his contract situation will be resolved shortly, with the Manchester United midfielder soon to be a free agent and considering a number of offers. (Independent)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has admitted he had "small issues" with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last season. (ESPN)

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 23, is set to inherit Steven Gerrard's number eight shirt at Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri plans to live at Chelsea's training ground when he joins the club this week. (Mirror)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 30, faces being dropped by Argentina when bid to salvage their World Cup campaign against Nigeria on Tuesday, and boss Jorge Sampaoli may leave after the tournament. (Mail)