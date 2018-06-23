Football gossip: Mbappe, Mitrovic, Asensio, Fekir, Jorginho

Manchester United are ready to battle Manchester City and Real Madrid to sign Paris St-Germain's 19-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror)

The Old Trafford side have switched their sights to Valencia's Spanish left-back Jose Luis Gaya, 23, after being priced out of a move for Juventus's Brazilian defender Alex Sandro, 27. (Mirror)

Manchester City have a verbal agreement in place to sign Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26, according to the player's agent. (Manchester Evening News)

Spanish playmaker Marco Asensio is concerned over his Real Madrid future, with Liverpool keen to sign the 22-year-old. (Diario Gol via Express)

Newcastle United are in no hurry to see Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic depart, with club bosses hopeful of getting maximum value for the 23-year-old if manager Rafael Benitez still wants to sell. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has not ruled out going back to the negotiating table with Liverpool over French playmaker Nabil Fekir, 24, but admits discussions have ended for now. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus are reportedly considering moves for Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin, 32, and Ajax's Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt, 18, as they look to find a replacement for 23-year-old Chelsea target Daniele Rugani. (Tutto Sport via Sun)

Inter Milan have asked to sign winger Malcom from Bordeaux on loan with an option to buy the 21-year-old Brazilian for for a total of £35.2m. (Football Italia)

Former Leicester and Stoke defender Robert Huth, 33, is under consideration as Aston Villa look to replace veteran centre-half John Terry. The German is currently a free agent. (Birmingham Mail)

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid and could attract interest from Premier League clubs. (Marca)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud believes English midfielder Jack Wilshere's departure will be a "big loss" to Arsenal and says the decision is new Gunners boss Unai Emery's "responsibility". (Metro)

Liverpool are ready to join Barcelona in the race for PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano with the 22-year-old Mexico international's future set to be decided after the World Cup. (Daily Star)

West Ham are reportedly waiting on an answer from Lazio in order to confirm the signing of 25-year-old Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson. (Football London)

England and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy says, unlike many of his international team-mates, he is not a fan of the ITV2 show Love Island. (Guardian)