Football gossip: Bale, Grealish, Boateng, Loftus-Cheek, Anderson, Jorginho

Real Madrid must give forward Gareth Bale assurances over playing time if he is to remain with the European champions next season, says the 28-year-old Wales international's agent. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are hoping to sign 22-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, with Tottenham refusing to pay more than £20m for the England Under-21 player. (Sun)

Manchester United have been told they can sign Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 29, for £50m. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham are increasingly confident of securing a £35m club record deal for Lazio's 25-year-old Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson. (Telegraph)

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, says he may have to leave Chelsea this summer to secure regular first-team football. (Mirror)

Everton are preparing a £12m bid for Hull City's English forward Jarrod Bowen, 22. (Sun)

Arsenal have finalised a 30m euros (£26.35m) deal for Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, according to the Serie A side's president. (TMW, via Evening Standard)

Premier League champions Manchester City expect to complete the £46.5m signing of 26-year-old Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho this week. (Mirror)

Juventus will demand £70m for 27-year-old Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who is a target for Chelsea and Barcelona.(Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

Tottenham and Liverpool are set to miss out on Bordeaux winger Malcom as Inter Milan finalise a loan move for 21-year-old Brazilian. (Sky Italia, via Talksport)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is set to sign former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan, 25, on a free transfer after the English right-back completed a medical. (Mail)

Newcastle are trying to offload 27-year-old Senegal midfielder Henri Saivet by offering him to clubs across Europe. (Chronicle)

Leicester City are planning a move for Basel and Norway forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, 23, as a replacement for Manchester City target Riyad Mahrez. (ESPN)

Real Madrid have signed two of former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen's sons. (Marca)

Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson, 27, is wanted by Championship rivals Hull City and Ipswich. (Mail)