A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Aberdeen, Scotland, 20 June: Angus Flanagan tees off at the 13th hole during the third day of The Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Nottingham, England, 19 June: England ODI captain Eoin Morgan takes a quiet moment to reflect on his team's triumphant victory against Australia at Trent Bridge. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh, United States, 18 June: Orlando Arcia of the Milwaukee Brewers produces an acrobatic dodge to get out of the way of the onrushing Gregory Polanco of the Pittsburgh Pirates during their Major League Baseball game. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Siloso Beach, Singapore, 22 June: Megan McNamara of Canada battles with Phoebe Bell of Australia during day one of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Las Vegas, United States, 19 June: Erik Tammenpaa is crowned NHL Gaming World Champion, taking home $50,000 in prize money. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

California, United States, 24 June: Chase Elliott of the NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet team, races during the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Las Vegas, United States, 24 June: A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces battles for a rebound against Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA game. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 24 June: Will Chambers of Queensland scores a try during game two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Volgograd, Russia, 18 June: England players celebrate captain Harry Kane's first goal in their opening World Cup match against Tunisia. The Tottenham striker went on to score a last minute goal to give England victory. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Auckland, New Zealand, 19 June: A girl tries judo during an Olympic refugee sports day event, designed to give young refugees a chance to try different Olympic sports. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

