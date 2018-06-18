Football gossip: Hazard, Sarri, Leno, Torreira, Zola, Jorginho, De Gea

Arsenal are closing in on the £48m double signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 26, and Sampdoria's 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira. (Telegraph)

Belgium forward Eden Hazard has sent a warning to Chelsea, with the 27-year-old admitting "Real Madrid could interest me". (Sun)

Former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri and ex-Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola could be confirmed as the Blues' new management team this week, if an agreement is reached to terminate current coach Antonio Conte's contract. (Mail)

Everton want to sign Sporting Lisbon's Portugal winger Gelson Martins, 23, as well as Ajax's 18-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt. (Telegraph)

Everton's new director of football Marcel Brands is also free to raid old club PSV Eindhoven, paving the way to sign winger Hirving Lozano, 22, who scored Mexico's World Cup winner against Germany. (Echo)

Manchester City are closing in on a deal in the region of £46.5m for Napoli's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's David de Gea is set to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world when the Spain player, 27, signs his new contract. (Marca)

West Ham target Javier Pastore is now in talks with Roma, with the Argentine midfielder, 28, set to leave Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Newcastle United have been told by Feyenoord they will have to pay over £20m to sign their 27-year-old Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen. (Chronicle)

Liverpool want £15m for Daniel Sturridge, with Sevilla reviving their interest in the out-of-favour England striker and Fenerbahce also keen on the 28-year-old. (Telegraph)

Tottenham's Belgium pair Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele, as well as Chelsea duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, have decided to wait until after the World Cup to resolve their uncertain club futures. (Evening Standard)

Watford's search for a goalkeeper is showing no sign of slowing down after they were linked with a move for Benfica's Portugal Under-23 player Bruno Varela, 23. (Watford Observer)

Nottingham Forest are still keen on bringing back Cardiff City striker Lee Tomlin - but their best chance of doing so may be another loan deal for the 29-year-old Englishman. (Nottingham Post)

Leeds United have tabled a bid for Birmingham City's David Stockdale but have not met their Championship rivals' valuation of the English goalkeeper, 32. (Birmingham Mail)

Gavin Reilly, 25, has announced his departure from St Mirren, with Sunderland likely to take the Scottish midfielder on a free transfer. (Chronicle)