North & South Korea agree to some combined teams at Asian Games

Athletes from North and South Korea entered the stadium for the 2018 Winter Olympics under the same flag

North and South Korea have agreed to form some combined teams at the Asian Games in Indonesia during August.

The two countries also agreed they would march together at the event as a sign of unity.

The decisions were taken after talks between them at their shared border.

South Korea hosted the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where their athletes entered under the same flag as their neighbours from North Korea during the opening ceremony.

A unified Korea women's ice hockey team also competed at the Games, while North Korea's cheerleading squad made an unexpected appearance at South Korea men's ice hockey game against the Czech Republic.

The 2018 Asian Games will be held in the host cities of Jakarta and Palembang from 18 August to 2 September.

The Games are held every four years, with the 2014 event in Incheon, South Korea, hosting 35 nations in 45 sports.