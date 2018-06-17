Football gossip: Willian, Cech, Wilshere, Balotelli, Pogba, Llorente

Manchester United are preparing a £60m bid to sign Brazilian winger Willian, 29, from Chelsea this summer. (Mail)

Italian side Napoli are reportedly targeting a loan move for Arsenal's experienced Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sun)

Crystal Palace have joined the chase for Arsenal's unsettled midfielder Jack Wilshere after the 26-year-old was told he would not be a guaranteed starter under new manager Unai Emery. (Mirror)

Spanish side Sevilla have set their sights on a summer deal for 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. (AS - in Spanish)

That could allow Arsenal to make a move for Sevilla's French midfielder Steven Nzonzi, 29, who previously had a spell with Blackburn. (Express)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has refused to get drawn into conversations about his future while he remains at the World Cup with France. (Metro)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, must show that he is "willing to die" for Manchester United if he is to move to Old Trafford, according to former Old Trafford defender Patrice Evra. (ITV, via Goal)

Mario Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola says the 27-year-old Italy and Nice striker would be in favour of a move to Marseille. (RMC Sport - in French)

Leicester are closing in on the signing of James Maddison after Norwich accepted a bid worth £24m for the 21-year-old midfielder. (Mail)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson's proposed move to Real Madrid is not confirmed with Liverpool and Chelsea still in with a chance of signing the 25-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Express)

Liverpool's England Under-17 striker Rhian Brewster has agreed a professional contract to keep him at Anfield amid interest from German clubs. (Telegraph)

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach is a step in the right direction for the club. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Danish midfielder Nicolai Brock-Madsen, 25, who has spent the last six months on loan to Polish side Cracovia is set to return to Birmingham City. (Birmingham Mail)