Football gossip: Martial, Barrios, Bale, Kenedy, Silva, Pastore

Manchester United will demand £70m for Anthony Martial if the 22-year-old French forward continues to press for a move away from Old Trafford. (Star)

In the face of interest from Spurs, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid, the Old Trafford club will not settle for less than £75m for the player. (Mirror)

United look set to miss out on Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar this summer after the Italian club rejected a £57m bid for the 23-year-old Slovakian. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian)

Boca Juniors want Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios to postpone a move to Tottenham until the January transfer window after the club stepped up their interest in the 24-year-old. (Independent)

Wales forward Gareth Bale's career at Real Madrid has been given a lifeline because the 28-year-old's new manager Julen Lopetegui can speak English, unlike former boss Zinedine Zidane. (Express)

Newcastle are still keen to sign Brazilian playmaker Kenedy, 22, permanently from Chelsea despite still being linked with Crystal Palace's English winger Andros Townsend. (Newcastle Chronicle)

England's World Cup players will be wearing battery-powered heated trousers throughout the tournament to combat injury-threatening changes in temperature. (Mail)

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva says he is going to try to persuade manager Pep Guardiola to buy some more Portuguese players to give him support in the dressing room. (The Player's Tribune)

Huddersfield have made a move for Wolves striker Ivan Cavaleiro with the 24-year-old Portuguese not part of the club's plans. (Mirror)

West Ham have re-opened talks to sign Paris St-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore, 28. (Sky Sports)

Former international Frank Leboeuf believes Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27, is key to France's hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1998. (Standard)

Spain defender Sergio Ramos vetoed Real Madrid's move for Antonio Conte after speaking to Chelsea's Spanish contingent of players while on international duty. (Metro via El Pais)

Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy has returned to pre-season training three weeks early to build on his good performances last season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley footballer turned reality television star Ashley Ward claims he is fitter now at 47 than he was when he was playing professionally. (Manchester Evening News)