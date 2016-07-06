Sport on the BBC: Best of this week's TV & radio coverage

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: BBC's World Cup 2018 trailer

Find out the details of the major sports coverage on offer across BBC television, radio and online this week.

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage - including text commentaries - while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.

All times BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. For more details of forthcoming coverage, visit the specific sport page on the website. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Friday, 15 June

Live World Cup coverage continues with Egypt v Uruguay and Portugal v Spain live on BBC One as well as commentary from Morocco v Iran on BBC Radio 5 live. You can also follow all the action as England women take on South Africa women in the third ODI and keep up to date with the latest from the US Open.

World Cup

06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

12:30-15:15, Football - Egypt v Uruguay, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 11:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

15:50-18:00, Football - Morocco v Iran, BBC Radio 5 live

18:20-21:20, Football - Portugal v Spain, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (18:00-21:00)

Build-up and live coverage on BBC Red Button from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

21:00-22:00, Football - World Cup update, BBC Radio 5 live

00:05-01:45, Football - Portugal v Spain replay, BBC One

Other Sport

13:45-22:00, Cricket - England v South Africa, Women's third ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

22:00-01:00, Golf - US Open, day two, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, June 16

Watch and listen live as France take on Australia in the World Cup, along with coverage of Argentina v Iceland, Peru v Denmark and Croatia v Nigeria, also listen as England take on Australia in the second ODI. As well as England v South Africa in the second Test in Bloemfontein.

World Cup

05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live

05:30-06:00, Fit & Fearless, BBC Radio 5 live

06:00-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

09:00-10:50, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-13:15, Football - France v Australia, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (10:50-13:00)

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 09:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

14:00-16:00, Football - Argentina v Iceland, (build-up from 13:00), BBC Radio 5 live

16:30-19:10, Football - Peru v Denmark, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (18:00-19:00)

Build-up and live coverage on BBC Red Button from 15:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

20:00-22:00, Football - Croatia v Nigeria, BBC Radio 5 live (build up from 19:00)

22:30-23:30, Football - World Cup highlights, BBC One

23:30-01:10, Football - Argentina v Iceland replay, BBC One

Other Sport

05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live

10:35-19:00, Cricket - England v Australia, second ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:00-18:00, Rugby union - South Africa v England, second test, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-01:00, Golf - US Open day three, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

01:50-04:05, Rugby union - United States v Scotland, summer international, BBC One Scotland

Sunday, June 17

Follow live coverage of cricket's One-Day Cup on BBC 5 live sports extra, more World Cup football coverage as Costa Rica take on Serbia, Germany play Mexico and Brazil meet Switzerland. Plus there's golf action from the final round of the US Open.

World Cup

02:10-12:00, Football - World Cup highlights (repeat) Red Button

06:00-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Football - Costa Rica v Serbia, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up 12:00)

15:30-18:10, Football - Germany v Mexico BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (16:00-18:00)

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 14:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

16:00-18:00, Football - Germany v Mexico, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up 15:00)

19:00-21:00, Football - Brazil v Switzerland, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up 18:00)

21:00-22:00, Football - Managing England: The Impossible Job BBC Two

22:30-23:20, Football - World Cup highlights BBC One

23:20-23:55, Football - The World Cup: Hopes of a Nation (repeat) BBC One

23:55-01:35, Football - World Cup, Brazil v Switzerland replay, BBC One

Other Sport

10:00-12:10, Rugby union - United States v Scotland 'as live', summer international, BBC Two Scotland

10:55-19:00, Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-final, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

21:00-01:00, Golf - US Open, final round, BBC Radio 5 live

Monday, 18 June

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Group G, with build-up, live coverage and post-match reaction across BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC sport website. Elsewhere, watch the all the action from Queen's as the tournament begins on BBC Two and online.

World Cup

06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Football - Sweden v South Korea, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:30-18:00, Football - Belgium v Panama, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (16:00-18:00)

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 14:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

18:15-21:25, Football - Tunisia v England, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (19:00-21:00)

Build-up, watch with 5 live commentary and Tactical Cam on Connected TVs from 17:50

21:00-22:30, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

00:20-02:00, Football - Sweden v South Korea replay, BBC iPlayer

00:35-02:15, Football - Tunisia v England replay, BBC One (02:05-03:45, BBC iPlayer)

Other Sport

10:55-19:00, Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-final, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (17:55-19:45, BBC Red Button; 12:00-19:45, Connected TV and online)

23:45-00:30, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC One in the North of England - North West, North East & Cumbria, Yorks & Lincs & Yorkshire

Tuesday, 19 June

The World Cup continues across BBC TV radio and online, plus listen to full commentary of England's third one-day international with Australia on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

World Cup

06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

12:30-15:05, Football - Colombia v Japan, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 11:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

15:50-18:00, Football - Poland v Senegal, BBC Radio 5 live

18:30-21:20, Football - Russia v Egypt, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on Connected TVs from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

23:55-01:35, Football - Poland v Senegal replay, BBC One (00:50-02:30, BBC One Wales)

00:20-02:00, Football - Russia v Egypt replay, BBC iPlayer

Other Sport

07:10-08:00, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC Two (repeated 15:15-17:30 and 19:45-00:15, BBC Red Button)

13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:00 and 17:30-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)

13:45-22:00, Cricket - England v Australia, third ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

22:55-23:55, Football - Scotland '78 - A Love Story, BBC One

Wednesday, 20 June

It's day day seven of the World Cup, day three of Queen's and day one of the Women's T20 tri-series between England, New Zealand and South Africa.

World Cup

06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

12:30-15:10, Football - Portugal v Morocco, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 11:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

15:40-18:15, Football - Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 15:00; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

19:00-21:00, Football - Iran v Spain, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)

21:00-22:30, Football - World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

22:45-23:30, Football - World Cup highlights, BBC One (23:05-23:50 in Wales & 23:20-00:05 in NI)

23:30-01:10, Football - Iran v Spain replay, BBC One (23:50-00:30 in Wales & 00:05-00:45 in NI)

Other Sport

10:50-12:45, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:45-17:00, Cricket - South Africa v New Zealand, Women's T20 tri-series, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:00 and 17:55-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)

17:25-21:40, Cricket - England v South Africa, Women's T20 tri-series, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday, 21 June

It's day day eight of the World Cup, day four of Queen's, and the fourth one-day international between England and Australia.

World Cup

06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Football - Denmark v Australia, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

15:50-18:00, Football - France v Peru, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:10, Football - Argentina v Croatia, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

21:00-22:30, Football - World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

00:40-02:20, Football - France v Peru replay, BBC One

Other Sport

10:50-13:45, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:15 and 17:45-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)

13:45-22:00, Cricket - England v Australia, fourth ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

23:15-00:15, Football - The Great Game: Iran v USA, BBC Two

Friday, 22 June

The French Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar for the first time in 28 years with first and second practice and coverage continues of Queen's and the World Cup.

World Cup

06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live

08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-15:00, Football - Brazil v Costa Rica, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)

16:00-18:10, Football - Nigeria v Iceland, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:30)

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 14:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

19:00-21:10, Football - Serbia v Switzerland, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)

Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on Connected TVs from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs

21:00-22:00, Football - World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live

23:35-01:15, Football - Brazil v Costa Rica (replay), BBC One

Other Sport

10:55-12:35, Formula 1 - French Grand Prix - First practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:35-14:55, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:15 and 17:55-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)

14:55-16:35, Formula 1 - French Grand Prix - Second practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:35-19:00, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:35-19:00, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-22:00, Rugby League - Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.