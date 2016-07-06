Sport on the BBC: Best of this week's TV & radio coverage
Find out the details of the major sports coverage on offer across BBC television, radio and online this week.
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage - including text commentaries - while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.
All times BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. For more details of forthcoming coverage, visit the specific sport page on the website. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Friday, 15 June
Live World Cup coverage continues with Egypt v Uruguay and Portugal v Spain live on BBC One as well as commentary from Morocco v Iran on BBC Radio 5 live. You can also follow all the action as England women take on South Africa women in the third ODI and keep up to date with the latest from the US Open.
World Cup
06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
12:30-15:15, Football - Egypt v Uruguay, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 11:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
15:50-18:00, Football - Morocco v Iran, BBC Radio 5 live
18:20-21:20, Football - Portugal v Spain, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (18:00-21:00)
Build-up and live coverage on BBC Red Button from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
21:00-22:00, Football - World Cup update, BBC Radio 5 live
00:05-01:45, Football - Portugal v Spain replay, BBC One
Other Sport
13:45-22:00, Cricket - England v South Africa, Women's third ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
22:00-01:00, Golf - US Open, day two, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saturday, June 16
Watch and listen live as France take on Australia in the World Cup, along with coverage of Argentina v Iceland, Peru v Denmark and Croatia v Nigeria, also listen as England take on Australia in the second ODI. As well as England v South Africa in the second Test in Bloemfontein.
World Cup
05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live
05:30-06:00, Fit & Fearless, BBC Radio 5 live
06:00-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
09:00-10:50, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live
10:30-13:15, Football - France v Australia, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (10:50-13:00)
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 09:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
14:00-16:00, Football - Argentina v Iceland, (build-up from 13:00), BBC Radio 5 live
16:30-19:10, Football - Peru v Denmark, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (18:00-19:00)
Build-up and live coverage on BBC Red Button from 15:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
20:00-22:00, Football - Croatia v Nigeria, BBC Radio 5 live (build up from 19:00)
22:30-23:30, Football - World Cup highlights, BBC One
23:30-01:10, Football - Argentina v Iceland replay, BBC One
Other Sport
05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, BBC Radio 5 live
10:35-19:00, Cricket - England v Australia, second ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:00-18:00, Rugby union - South Africa v England, second test, BBC Radio 5 live
21:00-01:00, Golf - US Open day three, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
01:50-04:05, Rugby union - United States v Scotland, summer international, BBC One Scotland
Sunday, June 17
Follow live coverage of cricket's One-Day Cup on BBC 5 live sports extra, more World Cup football coverage as Costa Rica take on Serbia, Germany play Mexico and Brazil meet Switzerland. Plus there's golf action from the final round of the US Open.
World Cup
02:10-12:00, Football - World Cup highlights (repeat) Red Button
06:00-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Football - Costa Rica v Serbia, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up 12:00)
15:30-18:10, Football - Germany v Mexico BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (16:00-18:00)
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 14:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
16:00-18:00, Football - Germany v Mexico, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up 15:00)
19:00-21:00, Football - Brazil v Switzerland, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up 18:00)
21:00-22:00, Football - Managing England: The Impossible Job BBC Two
22:30-23:20, Football - World Cup highlights BBC One
23:20-23:55, Football - The World Cup: Hopes of a Nation (repeat) BBC One
23:55-01:35, Football - World Cup, Brazil v Switzerland replay, BBC One
Other Sport
10:00-12:10, Rugby union - United States v Scotland 'as live', summer international, BBC Two Scotland
10:55-19:00, Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-final, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
21:00-01:00, Golf - US Open, final round, BBC Radio 5 live
Monday, 18 June
England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Group G, with build-up, live coverage and post-match reaction across BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC sport website. Elsewhere, watch the all the action from Queen's as the tournament begins on BBC Two and online.
World Cup
06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Football - Sweden v South Korea, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:30-18:00, Football - Belgium v Panama, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (16:00-18:00)
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button from 14:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
18:15-21:25, Football - Tunisia v England, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (19:00-21:00)
Build-up, watch with 5 live commentary and Tactical Cam on Connected TVs from 17:50
21:00-22:30, Football - 606, phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live
00:20-02:00, Football - Sweden v South Korea replay, BBC iPlayer
00:35-02:15, Football - Tunisia v England replay, BBC One (02:05-03:45, BBC iPlayer)
Other Sport
10:55-19:00, Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-final, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (17:55-19:45, BBC Red Button; 12:00-19:45, Connected TV and online)
23:45-00:30, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC One in the North of England - North West, North East & Cumbria, Yorks & Lincs & Yorkshire
Tuesday, 19 June
The World Cup continues across BBC TV radio and online, plus listen to full commentary of England's third one-day international with Australia on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
World Cup
06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
12:30-15:05, Football - Colombia v Japan, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 11:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
15:50-18:00, Football - Poland v Senegal, BBC Radio 5 live
18:30-21:20, Football - Russia v Egypt, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on Connected TVs from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
23:55-01:35, Football - Poland v Senegal replay, BBC One (00:50-02:30, BBC One Wales)
00:20-02:00, Football - Russia v Egypt replay, BBC iPlayer
Other Sport
07:10-08:00, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC Two (repeated 15:15-17:30 and 19:45-00:15, BBC Red Button)
13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:00 and 17:30-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)
13:45-22:00, Cricket - England v Australia, third ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
22:55-23:55, Football - Scotland '78 - A Love Story, BBC One
Wednesday, 20 June
It's day day seven of the World Cup, day three of Queen's and day one of the Women's T20 tri-series between England, New Zealand and South Africa.
World Cup
06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
12:30-15:10, Football - Portugal v Morocco, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 11:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
15:40-18:15, Football - Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 15:00; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
19:00-21:00, Football - Iran v Spain, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)
21:00-22:30, Football - World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
22:45-23:30, Football - World Cup highlights, BBC One (23:05-23:50 in Wales & 23:20-00:05 in NI)
23:30-01:10, Football - Iran v Spain replay, BBC One (23:50-00:30 in Wales & 00:05-00:45 in NI)
Other Sport
10:50-12:45, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12:45-17:00, Cricket - South Africa v New Zealand, Women's T20 tri-series, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:00 and 17:55-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)
17:25-21:40, Cricket - England v South Africa, Women's T20 tri-series, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Thursday, 21 June
It's day day eight of the World Cup, day four of Queen's, and the fourth one-day international between England and Australia.
World Cup
06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Football - Denmark v Australia, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
15:50-18:00, Football - France v Peru, BBC Radio 5 live
19:00-21:10, Football - Argentina v Croatia, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
21:00-22:30, Football - World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
00:40-02:20, Football - France v Peru replay, BBC One
Other Sport
10:50-13:45, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:15 and 17:45-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)
13:45-22:00, Cricket - England v Australia, fourth ODI, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
23:15-00:15, Football - The Great Game: Iran v USA, BBC Two
Friday, 22 June
The French Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar for the first time in 28 years with first and second practice and coverage continues of Queen's and the World Cup.
World Cup
06:00-08:30, Football - World Cup Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 live
08:30-09:00, Football - World Cup Breakfast with Robbie Savage, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-15:00, Football - Brazil v Costa Rica, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:30)
16:00-18:10, Football - Nigeria v Iceland, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 15:30)
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and Connected TVs from 14:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
19:00-21:10, Football - Serbia v Switzerland, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 18:30)
Build-up and watch with 5 live commentary on Connected TVs from 17:50; Tactical Cam on Connected TVs
21:00-22:00, Football - World Cup Daily, BBC Radio 5 live
23:35-01:15, Football - Brazil v Costa Rica (replay), BBC One
Other Sport
10:55-12:35, Formula 1 - French Grand Prix - First practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
12:35-14:55, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:00-18:00, Tennis - Queen's, BBC Two (12:00-13:15 and 17:55-19:45, BBC Red Button and online)
14:55-16:35, Formula 1 - French Grand Prix - Second practice, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:35-19:00, Cricket - County Championship - Match TBC, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
19:00-22:00, Rugby League - Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors, Super League, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.