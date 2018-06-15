Football gossip: De Gea, Neymar, Kante, Bale, Sarri, Courtois

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, has agreed a new five-year deal with Manchester United, ending talk of a move to Real Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain want to sign Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante. PSG are willing to play £90m to bring the 26-year-old to the club. (Mirror)

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale, 28, is keen to work with new head coach Julen Lopetegui instead of returning to the Premier League. (ESPN)

Barcelona have been contacted about forward Neymar returning to the club. The 26-year-old Brazilian left the Nou Camp to join Paris St-Germain for a world-record £200m. (Marca)

Maurizio Sarri is close to replacing Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager. Agent Fali Ramadani will speak to Napoli this weekend to try and reach an agreement. Sarri is still contracted to the Italian club even though he has been replaced as boss by Carlo Ancelotti. (Independent)

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola could return to the club as Sarri's assistant. (Sun)

Chelsea are confident of keeping Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26. Real Madrid have had a long-term interest in Courtois but are now turning their attention towards Roma's Brazilian stopper Alisson, 25. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle are facing competition from Leicester to sign Crystal Palace's English winger Andros Townsend. Newcastle are willing to pay £20m for the 26-year-old. (Guardian)

Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Borussia Dortmund's German midfielder Mario Gotze. The 26-year-old could be sold for £16m over the summer. (Football.London)

Spurs also face competition from Wolves to sign Barcelona and Portugal playmaker Andre Gomes, 24. (Sun)

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Porto's 25-year-old Brazilian. defender Alex Telles. (Metro via La Parisien)

Wayne Rooney, 32, could make his DC United debut on 14 July as the Everton and former England forward edges closer to a move to the MLS. (Mirror)

Roma are planning to disrupt Arsenal's move for Bayer Leverkusen's Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 26. (Premium via Talksport)

Atletico Madrid are planning to improve Jan Oblak's contract. The 25-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper has been a target for Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Liverpool. (AS)

Everton's fitness coach Ryland Morgans is set to leave the club following the arrival of new boss Marco Silva and his backroom staff. (Liverpool Echo)

West Brom have decided not to sign Egyptian defender Ali Gabr permanently. Gabr, 29, joined the Baggies on loan from Zamalek in January. (Express & Star)