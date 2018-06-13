Football gossip: Martial, Grealish, Leno, Boateng, Mane, Alisson, Thiago

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, according to the 22-year-old French forward's agent. (RMC Sport - in French)

Tottenham have offered Aston Villa £15m for their English midfielder Jack Grealish, but Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Burnley want to sign both English defender Craig Dawson, 28, and England striker Jay Rodriguez, 28, from West Brom, for a combined £28m. (Mail)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen to sign German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 26. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners are close to spending their £50m summer transfer budget on Leno, Sampdoria's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, and Borussia Dortmund's Greek centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 30. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City's Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz, 18, is wanted by West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini on a season-long loan deal. (Sun)

Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 29, a target for Manchester United, will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich for the right price, according to the club's chief executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle's Congo defender Chancel Mbemba, 23, has agreed a four year deal with Porto worth £8m. (Mirror)

Derby manager Frank Lampard wants Chelsea's 20-year-old English defender Jay Dasilva. (Talksport)

Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 26, insists he is happy at the club after speculation linked him with a move to Real Madrid. (BT Sport)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, 50, says he was approached by Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane - but turned it down. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain's youth team graduate French midfielder Yacine Adli, 17, is set to snub Arsenal and will stay with the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN)

Real Madrid will need to offer Roma 60m euros (£52.83m) in order to land 25-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Atletico Madrid's France forward Antoine Griezmann could reveal his future plans on Thursday - the 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona's Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he would like to see Spanish 27-year-old midfielder Thiago Alcantara at the Catalan giants. (Bild - in German)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich faces a difficult decision: whether to sack Antonio Conte and pay him up to £9m in compensation or let the Italian see out the final year of his contract. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's decision to shelve an immediate move for a left-back has bought him time to monitor the progress of two players who can fill that position - Fulham's 18-year-old English player Ryan Sessegnon and Celtic's Scottish defender Kieran Tierney. (Manchester Evening News)