World sport: 10 photos we liked this week 18 Jun From the section Sport A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: Huez, France, 13 June: Cyclists of the AG2R team ride towards Alpe d'Huez's summit as part of their preparation for the Tour de France. (Photo by Jean-Pierre Clatot / AFP / Getty Images)Read: British long-jumper Rutherford plans switch to cycling Nottingham, England, 12 June: Crowds look on as British number two Heather Watson begins her first-round match at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)Read: How Andy Murray recovered from his 'lowest point' Samara, Russia, 17 June: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov scores a delightful free-kick past Costa Rica's Keylor Navas to give his country victory in their opening World Cup match. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)Watch: What would happen if England won the World Cup? Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 June: Team Brunel pass under the Alvsborg Bridge after winning the the penultimate leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. (Photo by Adam Ihse / AFP / Getty Images) Ennis, Ireland, 17 June: Seamus Flanagan knocks the hurley (stick) out of Conor Cleary's hand, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Clare and Limerick. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Chicago, United States, 11 June : Yonder Alonso of the Cleveland Indians reacts with despair as he hits a foul ball in the seventh inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Michigan, United States, 14 June: Michelle Wie looks on after hitting her tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) California, United States, 11 June: A surfer rides a wave off Huntington Beach, despite a high surf advisory being issued across Southern California beaches. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Tokyo, Japan, 15 June: Wrestlers compete in the first round of the 125 kg men's freestyle at the All Japan Wrestling Invitational Championships. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images) Somalia, Africa, 14 June: School kids train at the 'All Stars Sports Academy' in preparation for the first football summer camp tournament in Hargeisa in July. (Photo by Hussein Hassan)See some of the best news pictures from the week.All photographs are subject to copyright.