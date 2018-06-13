BBC Sport - Andrew Cotton: Surfer who broke back during wipeout returns to the waves
Broken back surfer returns to waves
BBC South West sees the moment that surfer Andrew Cotton returns to the water seven months after a wave broke his back.
The 38-year-old from Braunton was injured when he wiped out on a 60-foot high wave off Nazare in Portugal last November.
He says he hopes to be fit enough to ride big waves again soon, having started out on two-foot high waves off Croyde last week.
