Monday's gossip column: Fekir, Bale, Kante, Alisson, Bonucci, Grealish

Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 24, was so convinced his move to Liverpool would be completed he had already picked his shirt number. (L'Equipe, via Star)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson, 25, is "very happy" at Roma despite Liverpool's interest, says his Brazil goalkeeping coach Claudio Tafferel. (Tele Radio Stereo, via Liverpool Echo)

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Chelsea's 27-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose agent has met the Ligue 1 champions' sporting director. (Paris United, via Sun)

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, will stay at the club until a new manager is appointed despite interest from Manchester United. (Independent)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Freiburg and Turkey centre-back Caglar Soyuncu after the 22-year-old's agent confirmed talks have been held. (Turkish Football, via Sun)

Barcelona left-back Joel Lopez, 15, has agreed terms with Arsenal. (Sport)

Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 31, says "there is no problem whatsoever" at AC Milan after he was linked with a move to Manchester United. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail)

Real Madrid are preparing a £132m bid for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 23-year-old interests Manchester United. (Il Messagero, via Express)

Newcastle are unlikely to move for £30m-rated Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, despite rating the 22-year-old Englishman highly. (Chronicle)

Everton, Fulham and Leicester want Norwich's England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison. The 21-year-old is rated at £25m. (Mirror)

Newcastle are considering a move for 28-year-old West Brom and Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, who has a £16m release clause. (Northern Echo)

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Brom have all expressed an interest in signing 26-year-old Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, with the Scot keen on a move to the Premier League. (Record)

Wolves are preparing a bid for Sunderland and Northern Ireland midfielder Paddy McNair, 23. (Northern Echo)

Leeds are lining up a bid for Derby and Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra, 26, who the Rams may need to offload to meet financial fair play requirements. (Mail)

Slaven Belupo defender Nikola Katic, 21, is close to joining Spartak Moscow despite Rangers' interest in the Croat. (Record)

Wolves want to sign Benfica and Mexico attacker Raul Jimenez, 27, on loan. (Record - in Portuguese)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton are interested in Wigan's 16-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt, who has represented England Under-16s. (ESPN)