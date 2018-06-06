Football gossip: Jorginho, Salah, Shaqiri, Lewandowski, Lascelles

From the section

Manchester City could agree a £43m deal for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, 26, by the end of the week, with the Italy international's agent having flown to England. (Mirror)

City may move for Southampton's Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina or Real Madrid's Croatia international Mateo Kovacic, both 24, if they do not sign Jorginho. (Mail)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's representatives have denied offering the 25-year-old Egyptian to Barcelona. (Ramy Abbas Issa on Twitter)

Real Madrid will target Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after Zinedine Zidane's shock resignation last week. (Mail)

Liverpool are lining up a move for Stoke's Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 26, who has a £12m release clause in his contract. (Star)

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says Roma goalkeeper Alisson, 25, has asked him about the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have been quoted £80m by Atletico Madrid if they want to sign 25-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain have been offered the chance to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski but Bayern Munich will not sell the 29-year-old for less than £175m. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal have had a £26m offer for Portugal midfielder Gelson Martins, 23, turned down by Sporting Lisbon. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Tottenham will rival Chelsea for the signing of English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 24, who is rated at £45m by Newcastle. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are close to signing 17-year-old France youth international midfielder Yacine Adli from Paris St‑Germain. (Guardian)

Newcastle are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, but the Championship side want £40m for the England Under-21 international. (Chronicle)

Southampton are considering moves for Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis, 20, and winger Andre Green, 19. (Mail)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing £12m-rated Japan defender Hiroki Sakai, 28, from Marseille. (Evening Standard)

Watford winger Roberto Pereyra, 27, has been linked with a move to Torino, where he would join up with former Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri. (Harrow Times)

Championship side Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Uruguay striker Abel Hernandez, 27, from Hull on a free transfer. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Derby manager Frank Lampard will sign former Chelsea and England team-mate John Terry, 37, on a free transfer if Rams captain Curtis Davies, 33, leaves. (Mirror)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Liverpool's England youth international Ovie Ejaria, 20. (Sky Sports)

Newly promoted Serie A side Parma are lining up a move for Stoke's former England striker Peter Crouch, 37. (Calciomercato via Talksport)