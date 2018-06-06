BBC Sport - Skateboarding: Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?
Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?
- From the section Sport
Can the Street League Skateboarding - the world's most prestigious skateboarding competition - convince street skaters that it can help get more people into the sport?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired