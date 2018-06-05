Football gossip: xxx

Chelsea are close to appointing former France and Paris St-Germain coach Laurent Blanc to replace Antonio Conte. (Express)

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, 22. The Frenchman has a £30.7m release clause in his contract. (L'Equipe - in French)

Liverpool are considering a £10m move for 22-year-old Nigerian winger Moses Simon from Gent. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester are leading the race to sign Norwich midfielder James Maddison, 21, with the Canaries likely to demand over £20m for the Englishman. (PA)

Leicester have opened talks to sign Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 30, who is available for £3m after relegation with West Brom. (Mirror)

West Brom have rejected a £4m bid from fellow Championship side Stoke to sign Northern Ireland winger James McClean, 29. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in signing West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, 28, who is available for £16m. (Mirror)

Wolves are in talks to sign Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, 24, and a fee of £35m is being discussed for the Portugal international. (Sky Sports)

New Everton director of football Marcel Brands says the club will try to sell upto 12 players this summer. (Mirror)

Watford will refuse to sell £40m-rated winger Richarlison if new Everton boss Marco Silva makes a move for the 21-year-old Brazilian. (Evening Standard)

