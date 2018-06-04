Football gossip: Roberts, Mahrez, Pochettino, Fellaini, Dalot, Mane, Zidane

Leicester have revived their bid to sign Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts, 21, as part of the £60m deal for Riyad Mahrez, 27. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino rejected the chance to become Real Madrid's next manager because he didn't want to labelled a mercenary. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are weighing up a shock move for Marouane Fellaini, the 30-year-old Belgium international midfielder who will be out of contract at Manchester United at the end of this month. (Daily Mirror)

Diogo Dalot, the 19-year-old full-back, will have a medical at Manchester United this week ahead of move from FC Porto. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, 26, agreed a deal to join Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane resigned as coach. (France Football)

Chelsea's hopes of retaining Eden Hazard have been improved by Zidane's decision to leave Real. The Frenchman had told the Spanish giants to move for 27-year-old Hazard this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Zidane resigned over Real's summer plans. The club wanted to move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, which he did not, and the Frenchman's pursuit of Hazard was not supported. (Sun)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to be confirmed as an Arsenal player in a £16m move from Borussia Dortmund - after the 29-year-old snubbed a switch to Manchester United, according to his father. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are favourites to land two France-based players, Paris St Germain's playmaking Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, 25, and Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcom, 21. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham and Manchester United are not in talks over the sale of defender Toby Alderweireld, despite persistent rumours linking the 29-year-old Belgium international defender with a move to Old Trafford. (Football.London)

Your best XI of non-World Cup players Who would you choose that is not going to Russia?

West Ham have had a 38m euros bid for Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson, 25, rejected by the Italian club. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are willing to sell Christian Benteke this summer, leaving the 27-year-old striker with an uncertain future with club and country after he was left out of Belgium's World Cup squad. (London Evening Standard)

Leicester are set to make a bid for 18-year-old Trabzonspor forward Abdulkadir Omur. (Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle want to sell Senegal international Henri Saivet, 27, on a permanent basis this summer - but the majority of interest in the midfielder so far has been regarding another loan deal. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths is set to stay at the club this summer. The 17-year-old scored over 30 goals for the club's Under-18's last season and had been tipped for a move to the Bundesliga to follow another Tottenham teenager, Keanan Bennetts, who joined Borussia Monchengladbach. (London Evening Standard)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would consider signing a player after a good performance at the World Cup - but says things "can potentially go wrong with that" transfer strategy. (Bournemouth Echo)

West Brom boss Darren Moore wants to keep James Morrison, 32, who is out of contract at the Baggies at the end of this month - provided the midfielder can prove his fitness. (Express and Star)

Wolves target Felix Beijmo, the 20-year-old full-back, is set to leave Swedish side Djurgardens, and has attracted interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. (Birmingham Mail)

Tomasz Kuszczak has been told he can leave Birmingham. The Blues rejected offers from Derby and Newcastle for the 36-year-old goalkeeper in the January transfer window. (Przeglad Sportowy via Birmingham Mail)

A giant poster of Manchester City's Leroy Sane was unceremoniously ripped down following the 22-year-old's exclusion from the German World Cup squad. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool owner John W Henry says top Premier League clubs should have a bigger share of overseas TV money. (The Times)

Back pages