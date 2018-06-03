Football gossip: Pickford, Fekir, Alisson, Lichtsteiner, Lascelles, Silva

Bayern Munich will keep tabs on Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 24, at this month's World Cup. (Sun)

Liverpool remain in pursuit of £60m-rated Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, although reports of talks with the 24-year-old's agent on Sunday were premature. (Liverpool Echo)

Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 25, will reject Liverpool in order to wait for a move to Real Madrid. (Marca - via Mail)

Arsenal target Stephan Lichtsteiner, the 34-year-old Swiss right-back who is out of contract at Juventus this summer, has insisted a deal to take him to the Emirates is not yet complete. (London Evening Standard)

New Everton boss Marco Silva is preparing a £30m bid for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, 24. (Sun)

Huddersfield are interested in signing AC Milan's Portuguese forward Andre Silva, 22. (Sky Sports)

Free agent Santi Cazorla, 33, is training with the youth team of La Liga side Alaves following his departure from Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder may also begin training with Villarreal. (London Evening Standard)

Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 26, has confirmed he will leave relegated Stoke this summer. The 26-year-old wants to sign for a Premier League club. (Aargauer Zeitung - via Stoke Sentinel)

Besiktas are interested in signing Everton's Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen, 25. The Turkish club want to take Klaassen on an initial loan deal. (Sky Sports)

Leicester and Southampton are tracking Lazio's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson, 25, a rumoured £35m target of West Ham. (Tuttosport, via Leicester Mercury)

Watford are nearing a 10m euros (£8.7m) deal to sign Bologna left-back Adam Masina, 24. (Watford Observer)

Brighton will up their offer for Sunderland and Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair. The Seagulls have had two bids rejected for the 23-year-old. (Sunderland Echo)

Brighton will battle Everton for the £5m signature of young Charlton defender Ezri Konsa, 20. (Mirror)

'See you in the semis' Five reasons to be optimistic about England at the World Cup

A consortium of British businessmen are to launch a takeover attempt at Aston Villa with current owner Dr Tony Xia ready to sell the club. (Sun)

Arsene Wenger says he is unsure whether he wants "another crazy challenge" as the 68-year-old contemplates his next move following his departure from Arsenal. (London Evening Standard)

Wenger believes former Arsenal player Patrick Vieira will become a top boss - if he "sacrifices his life". (Mirror)

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign young Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria. The 20-year-old was on loan at Sunderland last year. (Sun)

Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks has turned down a new deal at Craven Cottage because he wants to be the highest paid player at the club. The 25-year-old now looks set to join West Ham. (Football.London)

Scotland international Dylan McGeouch, 25, who is out of contract at Hibernian this summer, has put talks about his future on hold until after he returns from the Americas with Scotland. (Scottish Sun)