Football gossip: Bale, Kovacic, Ronaldo, Klopp, Wilshere, N'Zonzi

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, will keep Manchester United waiting for a decision on his future until he sees who becomes the new Real Madrid manager. (Express)

Manchester United target Mateo Kovacic, 24, has hinted at a move away from Real Madrid, saying he wants more game time. The Croatian midfielder started just 10 La Liga games last season. (Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo told his Real Madrid team-mates he wanted to leave the club before the Champions League final. The Portuguese forward, 33, has been linked with a move back to Manchester United. (Marca)

Meanwhile Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, having made him their number one target following Zinedine Zidane's departure. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has emerged as Real Madrid's new target and is a big favourite among the Spanish giants' fans. (Express)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign English midfielder Jack Wilshere if the 26-year-old leaves Arsenal. (Star)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made Paris St-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 25, his number one target. (Mirror)

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could become the new Chelsea manager after reopening negotiations with the Blues. (Sport)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to make Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi one of his first signings. Emery signed the 29-year-old Frenchman - a former Blackburn and Stoke player - during his time in charge of the Spanish club. (Mirror)

Arsenal are also eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins. The Portuguese international, 23, scored 13 goals last season. (O Jogo - via Football.London)

Liverpool target Thomas Lemar looks to be on his way to Atletico Madrid. The 22-year-old French international is valued at around £90m. (AS)

New Everton manager Marco Silva wants to sign West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, 29, but Manchester United remain favourites to land the Austrian. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore, 28, may have to take a pay cut if he is to join West Ham. (Guardian)

Deschamps, capped 102 times by France, has been in charge of Les Bleus since 2012, succeeding former team-mate Laurent Blanc

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye will leave the Potters this summer, his agent has confirmed. The 27-year-old Senegalese international has been linked with Wolves. (Birmingham Mail)

Winger Ramadan Sobhi, 21, could also be nearing the Stoke exit after being granted permission by the Egyptian FA to undergo a medical at Sunderland before the World Cup. (Stoke Sentinel)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed he would like to try international management in the future. (Manchester Evening News)

Watford say they will not entertain bids under £40m for winger Richarlison, 21, and will not sell the Brazilian to Everton for any price. (Mirror)

Brighton remain keen on Sunderland's Paddy McNair, after having an initial £2m bid for the 23-year-old rejected by the League One club. (Argus)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill expects to see 30-year-old defender Jonny Evans leave West Brom this summer. (Sky Sports)

New Derby manager Frank Lampard says he wants to become England boss in the future. (Sun)

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson says the Three Lions' quarter-final defeat by Portugal at the 2006 World Cup was the only loss that "shook him hard". (Telegraph - subscription required)