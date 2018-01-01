Transfers - Summer Transfer Window 2018,

Benik Afobe spent last season on loan at Wolves

The summer transfer window is officially open.

This page will contain all the deals completed before the window closes on 9 August.

June 1

Benik Afobe [Bournemouth-Wolves] £10m

Tahvon Campbell [West Brom - Forest Green] Free

Kane Hemmings [Oxford-Notts County] Undisclosed

Konstantin Kerschbaumer [Brentford-FC Ingolstadt] Undisclosed

Andrew Shinnie [Unattached-Luton] Free

Tom Smith [Swindon - Cheltenham]

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. In Europe, contracts typically run until 1 July and many transfers will not formally be completed until this date. We will only make note of a deal being completed on 1 July in cases where the season of either of the clubs involved in the transfer has not been completed.